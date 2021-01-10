Maruti Suzuki NEXA January 2021 Discounts – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6

Check out all the offers and discounts on Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA range of vehicles, available during January 2021

Maruti Suzuki is the most popular car brand in India, and for good reason. The Indo-Japanese carmaker has a lot of cars in its lineup, all of which offer good space and great fuel economy, all at an affordable price. The company is offering some interesting deals in January 2021, to attract more buyers, and here, we’ve listed all the discounts available on its NEXA cars. For Maruti Suzuki Arena discounts, click here.

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Ignis, which is being marketed as a “compact urban SUV” these days. Along with that, a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 are also available on the car.

The Baleno is one of the most popular vehicles in the Indian market, and is the most expensive hatchback in the brand’s lineup. Maruti is offering a cash discount worth just Rs. 7,500, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 on it.

The Ciaz is the only sedan in Maruti’s NEXA lineup, and it is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Maruti’s premium MPV offering, the XL6, is available with a cash discount and corporate discount of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also available on the vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki’s flagship vehicle, the S-Cross, has been in the Indian market since 2015, and the company is reportedly working on a replacement/new-generation model. As for the current model, it is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, on all except Sigma trim.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA New Year Discounts – January 2021 Model Cash Discount Additional Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount) Maruti Ignis Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Baleno Rs. 7,500 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Ciaz Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti XL6 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti S-Cross (Sigma trim) – Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 + Sigma Plus package available at Rs. 37,000 Maruti S-Cross (all other trims) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000

All trim levels of the Maruti S-Cross, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 10,000 are available. On the Sigma model, buyers can opt for the ‘Sigma Plus’ accessories package, which is available for Rs. 37,000.