Maruti Suzuki Nexa Diwali Discounts – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, S-Cross

Check out all the deals and discounts on Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA range of vehicles, available during this Diwali festive season

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, had managed to enjoy a lot of success during the Navratri season, boosted by the brilliant deals and offers available at the time. To keep the festive sales momentum going, the company is offering some attractive discounts during this Diwali season as well.

Here, we have listed all the discounts and benefits available on Maruti’s NEXA range of vehicles, ranging from the Ignis hatchback to the S-Cross SUV.

Maruti Ignis

Maruti Ignis was updated earlier this year with a minor facelift, and the manufacturer is now marketing it as an ‘Urban Compact SUV’, banking on its crossover-style looks. The Ignis is being offered with impressive discounts; the base ‘Sigma’ is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, while the same on Delta and Zeta is worth Rs. 20,000. On the Alpha trim, you can avail a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. Other than that, you also get an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000.

Maruti Baleno

Maruti Baleno is the most premium hatchback in the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s lineup, and it is the best-selling vehicle in its segment. On the base ‘Sigma’ trim, one can avail a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, while the other trim levels are available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 on it.

Maruti Ciaz

Maruti Ciaz is an extremely popular sedan in India, but is a little outdated now. Competition from new rivals, like the new-gen Honda City and facelifted Hyundai Verna, has been eating into its sales. To attract more customers, Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on it, except for the top-spec ‘Alpha’ trim, which gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 instead. Along with that, there is a corporate discount of Rs. 11,000 and the exchange bonus is worth Rs. 20,000.

Maruti XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6, is essentially an Ertiga with fancy exterior styling and slightly upmarket interior. The MPV isn’t available with an outright cash discount, however, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 7,000 being offered on it.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa – Diwali Discounts Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Ignis (Sigma trim) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Ignis (Delta/Zeta trims) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Ignis (Alpha trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Baleno (Sigma trim) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Baleno (all trims except Sigma) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Ciaz (Alpha trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 11,000 Maruti Ciaz (all trims except Alpha) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 11,000 Maruti XL6 – Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 7,000 Maruti S-Cross (Sigma trim) – Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 11,000 (+ Accessories worth up to Rs. 11,000) Maruti S-Cross (all trims except Sigma) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 11,000

Maruti S-Cross

Maruti’s flagship vehicle, the S-Cross, was launched its BS6 avatar a little while ago, and has managed to post slightly better sales figures than the older (now discontinued) diesel model. It is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on all trims except ‘Sigma’ base variant, which gets an exclusive accessories package instead (worth up to 37,000). There’s an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate bonus worth up to Rs. 11,000 available on all trim levels.