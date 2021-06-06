Maruti Suzuki NEXA Discounts June 2021 – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 41,000 on its Nexa range of vehicles this month (June 2021)

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is offering some lucrative deals and discounts on its vehicles this month. Due to the lockdown in different states of India last month, the Indo-Japanese carmaker recorded a massive Month-on-Month sales drop. With these offers, the manufacturer is hoping to attract more customers and increase its sales.

Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the ‘Sigma’ trim of the Ignis, while the same on ‘Delta’ trim is worth Rs. 15,000. On the ‘Alpha’ and ‘Zeta’ trims, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available. Regardless of the variant chosen, an exchange bonus of Rs, 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also on offer.

Maruti Baleno is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on the base ‘Sigma’ trim. The cash discount is worth Rs. 15,000 on the ‘Delta’ trim level, while on the ‘Zeta’ and ‘Alpha’ trims, the same is worth Rs. 10,000. However, these discounts are only available on the manual variants, not on CVT ones. On all variants of the Baleno, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also offered.

On the Ciaz, there is no cash discount on offer this month. However, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is available on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. As for Maruti XL6, a corporate discount of Rs. 4000 is available on it, but there is no cash discount or exchange bonus on offer.

On The S-Cross, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 are available. Other than that, Maruti is offering a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 as well, on its flagship vehicle. Also, on Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) cases sanctioned online, an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 is available, applicable for all models.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA Discounts – June 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Ignis Rs. 20,000 (Sigma)/Rs. 15,000 (Delta)/Rs. 10,000 (Zeta, Alpha) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Baleno (MT) Rs. 25,000 (Sigma)/Rs. 15,000 (Delta)/Rs. 10,000 (Zeta, Alpha) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Baleno (CVT) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti XL6 0 0 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Additional discount of Rs. 3,000 available on MSSF online sanctioned cases

In other news, Maruti Suzuki is planning to reintroduce diesel engines in its lineup soon, expectedly in the coming months. The manufacturer is reportedly working on a BS6-compliant version of its 1.5-litre DDiS motor, which will make its way under the hoods of select Maruti cars, like the Ciaz, S-Cross, Ertiga, XL6, and Vitara Brezza.