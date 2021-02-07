Maruti Suzuki NEXA Discounts February 2021 – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross

Here, we’ve listed all the deals and discounts being offered on Maruti’s NEXA range of car during this month

This February, Maruti Suzuki is offering some attractive discounts on its vehicles, in order to rope in more customers and boost sales. If you’re interested in purchasing a new vehicle and are wondering about the available deals, then keep reading ahead! Here, we have discussed all the discounts and offers available this month on Maruti Suzuki NEXA cars.

Maruti Ignis is the most affordable vehicle in the NEXA range. Since the launch of the facelift model last year, the manufacturer has been marketing it as a ‘Compact Urban SUV’. The Ignis is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Maruti’s premium hatchback offering, the Baleno, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 7,500 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also available on it.

Maruti Ciaz is the only sedan in the carmaker’s NEXA lineup. On it, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is being offered, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is also available on it.

Maruti XL6 is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. There is no cash discount available on it though. The XL6 is essentially a premium version of the Ertiga MPV, with a restyled exterior and captain seats in the second row.

Maruti Suzuki’s flagship model, the S-Cross, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on all trims except the base ‘Sigma’ variant. On the Sigma trim, a special accessories kit, called ‘Sigma plus’, is available for purchase for Rs. 37,000. Regardless of the trim, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 are available on the S-Cross.