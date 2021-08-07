Maruti Suzuki NEXA Discounts August 2021 – Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis, XL6

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 68,000 on its NEXA lineup of cars this month (August 2021)

While India is busy preparing for its 75th Independence Day, car manufacturers are busy announcing discounts schemes for their vehicles, in order to boost their sales this month. Maruti Suzuki is also giving some brilliant discounts and deals on its vehicles during August 2021, and here, we’ve listed all the offers available on the brand’s NEXA range.

Maruti Ignis has a cash discount of Rs. 21,000 on offer on the base ‘Sigma’ trim. The ‘Delta’ trim has a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, while the same on ‘Zeta’ and ‘Alpha’ trims are worth Rs. 10,000. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available.

As for the Baleno, it has no cash discounts on the automatic (CVT) version. The manual version has a cash discount worth Rs. 25,000 on offer on the ‘Sigma’ trim, worth Rs. 18,000 on the ‘Delta’ trim, and worth Rs. 15,000 on the ‘Zeta’ and ‘Alpha’ trims. A corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 are being offered as well.

On the Ciaz, there is no cash discount available, although the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 7,500 on the sedan. As for the XL6, it doesn’t have any official deals and discounts available on it this month.

Maruti Suzuki’s flagship model, the S-Cross, has a cash discount of Rs. 37,000 on offer. Along with it, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 11,000 are also available on the SUV. It should be noted that the discount values may differ from state to state, so it’s best to reach out to your nearest dealership as well.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA Discounts – August 2021 Models Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Maruti Ignis Rs. 21,000 (Sigma)/Rs. 15,000 (Delta)/Rs. 10,000 (Zeta, Alpha trims) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Baleno (MT) Rs. 25,000 (Sigma)/Rs. 18,000 (Delta)/Rs. 15,000 (Zeta, Alpha trims) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Baleno (CVT) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 7,500 Maruti XL6 0 0 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 37,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 11,000

In other news, Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce a BS6-compliant diesel engine in its lineup very soon. This powerplant, expected to be a 1.5L oil-burner, will likely be introduced in select models in Maruti’s lineup, including the XL6, Ertiga, Ciaz, and Vitara Brezza.