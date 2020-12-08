Maruti Suzuki NEXA December 2020 Discounts – Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, S-Cross

Check out all the available offers and discounts on Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA lineup of vehicles, ranging from Ignis hatchback to S-Cross SUV

This year is coming to an end now (finally, we may add), and vehicle dealerships all over the country are busy clearing out their inventories to make space for next year’s stock. Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest carmaker, is offering a lot of year-end discounts on its vehicles.

If you’re interested in buying yourself a new car, here we have a list of all the deals and offers available Maruti NEXA cars. For the rest of Maruti Suzuki discounts, you can check out the list of the brand’s Arena cars.

Maruti Ignis

On the Maruti Ignis, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, but on its ‘Sigma’ variant only. The same is worth Rs. 20,000 on ‘Delta’ and ‘Alpha’ trim levels, and Rs. 10,000 on the ‘Zeta’ trim. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available as well, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000.

Maruti Baleno

The Maruti Baleno is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the ‘Sigma’ trim, and of Rs. 10,000 on all other trims. The value of the exchange bonus is Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 is available as well.

Maruti Ciaz

On the Maruti Ciaz is available with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, on all variants except ‘Alpha’, on which the discount is worth Rs. 20,000. The exchange bonus is Rs. 20,000 on it, and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,000 is also available.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA Year-End Discounts – December 2020 Model Cash Discount Other Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount) Maruti Ignis (Sigma trim) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Ignis (Delta, Alpha trim) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Ignis (Zeta trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Baleno (Sigma trim) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Baleno (Other trims) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Ciaz (Alpha trim) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 11,000 Maruti Ciaz (Other trims) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 11,000 Maruti XL6 0 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti S-Cross (Sigma trim) 0 (‘Sigma Plus’ kit worth Rs. 37,000 available for free) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 11,000 Maruti S-Cross (Other trims) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 11,000

Maruti XL6

There is no cash discount available on the Maruti XL6, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 is being offered on it.

Maruti S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki’s flagship vehicle has a cash discount worth Rs. 30,000, on all trims except ‘Sigma’. On the Sigma variant, buyers get free accessories worth Rs. 37,000 for free. Regardless of the trim level, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,000 are available on it.