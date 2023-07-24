Maruti Suzuki Nexa Celebrates 8 Years – Over 20 Lakh Cars Sold

Maruti Suzuki has sold over twenty lakh cars at its Nexa dealerships over the span of just eight years

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the celebration of eight years since establishing the Nexa premium dealerships. Over twenty lakh customers have been garnered in this timeframe and its reach has been expanded to over 460 outlets covering more than 280 cities across the country. The S-Cross was the first to launch while the Baleno arrived later.

Speaking on the eighth anniversary of Nexa, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Driven by innovation and delivering global standards of automotive experiences, NEXA marked the first initiative by an automobile company to go beyond selling cars and create new formats of car buying experiences in India.”

Conceptualized first in 2015, the largest car producer in the country rapidly expanded the Nexa portfolio while extending its footprint. The S-Cross and Baleno were followed by the Ignis and Ciaz in 2017. The Maruti Suzuki XL6, more premium version of the Ertiga with a middle-row captain seating arrangement, joined the troop in 2019.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has been on a launch spree since late 2021 as the regular Arena and Nexa portfolios were strengthened big time with the inclusion of new vehicles across different price brackets. Since late 2022, four all-new models have been introduced under the Nexa banner – Grand Vitara in September 2022, Fronx in April 2023, Jimny in June and Invicto last month.

Maruti Suzuki currently sells eight models through Nexa showrooms as the Grand Vitara boasts strong hybrid technology and the Jimny features Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system. Maruti Suzuki says Nexa has identified three pillars for providing unique and innovative experiences – Nexa Music, Nexa Lifestyle and Nexa Journeys.

The contribution of Nexa in the overall sales has increased from 5 per cent in its first year of operation in 2015 to over 31 per cent in the first quarter of this financial year. Maruti Suzuki Nexa experience also includes digitised car buying journey, end-to-end car financing solution, industry-first Augmented Reality (AR) car showcase tech and Nexa showrooms in the virtual world through NEXAVerse.