Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars September 2023 Discounts – Ignis, Baleno And Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 69,000 on its select Nexa models in September 2023. The scheme is limited to just 3 cars i.e. Ignis, Baleno and Ciaz. No discount on SUVs and MPVs

Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in the country, is quite proactive in introducing discount offers throughout the year. Following the trend, an array of lucrative offers are continued across the Maruti Suzuki range this month i.e. September 2023. In addition to discount offers on Maruti Suzuki Arena models, there are discount schemes on Nexa cars as well. While the offers are limited to select models, you can save a good amount of money on the discounted range.

To begin with, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets the highest offers which include a Rs. 35,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus along with a corporate scheme of Rs. 4000, accounting for a total saving of Rs. 54,000. This offer is valid across the entire range of Ignis.

In addition to this, customers can have an extra Rs. 10,000 discount in case of exchanging Alto, Alto K10 and WagonR along with the added benefit of Rs. 5000 for scrappage bonus. So, the total benefits extend upto Rs. 69,000 for the Ignis. The Ignis Sigma and Delta Special Editions come with a total discount offer of Rs. 39,000 and Rs. 49,500 respectively.

Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Ignis Up To Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti baleno Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 Maruti Ciaz – Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 3,000

Similarly, you can save up to Rs. 45,000 on Baleno, depending upon the variant. The Zeta and Alpha (MT+AGS) trims get up to Rs. 35,000 off and the same offer is applicable for all the CNG fuel option trims. On the other hand, buying the Sigma (MT) and Delta (MT+AGS) will help you save up to Rs. 45,000. In the month of September, Maruti Suzuki is not offering any corporate discount on Baleno.

Ciaz, the only sedan in the Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa range also gets a discount of up to Rs. 33,000 which includes a Rs. 25000 exchange bonus, Rs. 5,000 scrappage bonus and Rs. 3,000 corporate discount. The other vehicles in the brand’s Nexa fleet i.e. Grand Vitara, XL6, Fronx and Jimny have no offers currently. This is due to the fact that all these cars are in high demand with long waiting periods.

The discount offers mentioned in the above table depend upon the variant, fuel type as well as the powertrain option. We suggest you to contact your nearest dealer for detailed discount schemes