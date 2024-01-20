Prices Of Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars Hiked By Up To Rs. 50,000

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of its cars sold through the Nexa premium dealerships between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 50,000 In India this month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has revised prices for its Nexa lineup of cars comprising the Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Jimny, Ciaz, XL6 and Grand Vitara this month as part of the customary revision noticed at the start of every year. The Ignis hatchback is now priced between Rs. 5.84 lakh and Rs. 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it has witnessed a price drop of Rs. 5,000 for the AMT variants.

The prices of the manual trims remain the same as before. In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno’s prices for the manual variants have been increased by Rs. 5,000 each while the AMT models cost the same as before. Available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between Rs. 6.66 lakh and Rs. 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx was introduced last year in India. The compact SUV coupe has been well received by customers and is powered by a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. The prices of the Fronx were cut by Rs. 10,000 in the 1.0L AT trims while all manual variants have seen a hike of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars New Prices Price Revision 1. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rs. 5.84L To Rs. 8.25L -Rs. 5,000 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rs. 6.66 L To Rs. 9.88 L +Rs. 5,000 3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rs. 8,46,500 To Rs. 13,03,500 +Rs. 5,000 4. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rs. 10.80L To Rs. 20.09L +Rs. 10,000 5. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rs. 12.74L To Rs. 14.95L -Rs. 10,000 6. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Rs. 12.56L To Rs. 14.77L +Rs. 5,000 7. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Rs. 25.21L To Rs. 29,01,500 +Rs. 50,000 8. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Rs. 9.40L To Rs. 12.45L +Rs. 10,000

The remaining 1.2L AMT variants continue to be offered with the same prices. It is priced between Rs. 8,46,500 and Rs. 13,03,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Barring the 1.5L mild hybrid six-speed AT trims, all other variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have been increased uniformly by Rs. 10,000 in India. The midsize SUV now costs between Rs. 10.80 lakh and Rs. 20.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The prices of the automatic trims of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny have been slashed by Rs. 10,000 while prices of other variants remain the same as before. The XL6’s MT variants have seen a hike of Rs. 5,000 but the AT trims are cheaper by Rs. 5,000. The six-seater premium MPV is now priced between Rs. 12.56 lakh and Rs. 14.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Invicto sees the biggest price jump of up to Rs. 50,000 for the Alpha+ trims while other variants are costlier by Rs. 39,000. The prices of the Ciaz are up by Rs. 10,000 only for the MT trims.