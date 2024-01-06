Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars January 2024 Discounts – Baleno To Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 44,000 on its Nexa models in January 2024; The MY 2023 cars are available with extra benefits

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has revealed its share of discount offers for the Nexa range of cars. In the month of January 2024, the benefits extend up to Rs. 44,000 for the MY 2024 cars while the offers for MY 2023 stock are in the range of Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 1.05 lakh. Let’s have a look at detailed discount offers on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars in January 2024.

To begin with, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets the highest offer of up to Rs. 44,000 for the MY 2024 cars and up to Rs. 59,000 for the 2023 stock. The hot-selling premium hatchback Baleno is available with benefits up to Rs. 42,000 for the 2023 stock while the latest 2024 manufactured cars can be had with a discount of up to Rs. 27,000 across the range.

If you are considering Ciaz as your next vehicle, buying the 2023 stock can help you save up to Rs. 53,000. On the other hand, the MY 2024 cars are only available with benefits of up to Rs. 28,000. The Maruti Fronx is devoid of any offer for the MY 2024 cars while the 2023 stock is available with a Rs. 15,000 cash discount for the turbo variants.

Refer to the table below for detailed discount scheme:-

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Models Total Discount on MY 2023 Stock Total Discount on MY 2024 Stock 1. Ignis Up to Rs. 59,000 Up to Rs. 44,000 2. Baleno Up to Rs. 42,000 Up to Rs. 27,000 3. Ciaz Up to Rs. 53,000 Up to Rs. 28,000 4. Fronx Rs. 15,000 0 5. Grand Vitara Up to Rs. 35,000 Up to Rs. 20,000 6. Jimny Up to Rs. 1.05 lakh Up to Rs. 5,000

Much like other cars in the brand’s line-up, the Grand Vitara also gets more discounts on 2023 stock which is up to Rs. 35,000. If you are someone who wants a car fresh out of the factory, then the offer is limited to just Rs. 20,000 for the 2024 models.

The Jimny has the biggest variation in discount on MY 2023 and MY 2024 stock. We all know that Maruti Suzuki introduced up to Rs. 2 lakh discount last month in December 2023. Now, the benefits have been reduced in January 2024 and you can get only Rs. 5,000 off for the MY 2024 cars. On the other end of the spectrum, the 2023 stock can be had with up to Rs. 1.05 lakh discount for the Alpha trim and up to Rs. 55,000 discount for the Zeta trim.

The discount offers mentioned in the above table depend upon the variant, fuel type as well as the powertrain option. The benefits on MY 2023 stock are subject to availability. We suggest you to contact your nearest dealer for detailed discount schemes.