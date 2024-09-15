Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars Get Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh Discounts This Month

Maruti Suzuki has announced its offers for its Nexa range of products this September with highest discounts on the Jimny and Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid

This time around the discounts offered are reaching new heights as all manufacturers are trying hard to get back in the game after an industry-wide slowdown in the recent months. Almost all the Nexa models get good discounts while the least total offers belong to the CNG version of the Fronx and the Invicto.

Starting with the hatchbacks, the Ignis and Baleno get almost similar discounts with Consumer offer available in the range of Rs 20-35k, exchange or scrappage bonus of 15k or 20k respectively, and either a corporate offer or a rural offer ranging from Rs 2100-3100. The total discounts for these hatchbacks depending on the variant and transmission option varies from Rs 42,100 – Rs 58,100.

For all the variants of the Ciaz, the total discounts amount to Rs 43k and this includes a consumer discount of Rs 10k, exchange/scrappage bonus of Rs 25k/30k and a Rs 3k corporate bonus. The most exciting offer in the Nexa lineup is on the Jimny as it does not get any exchange or corporate bonus but who needs them when the consumer discount itself amounts to Rs 1L + a special offer worth Rs 95k for the manual and automatic options of the Zeta variant. The Alpha variant gets even sweeter as both manual and automatic options get Rs 1L + special offer worth Rs 1.5L.

Model and Variant Consumer Offer Exchange/Scrappage Bonus Total Offer Ignis Sigma (MT) 35k 18.1k/23.1k 58,100 Ignis MT (Except Sigma) 25k 18.1k/23.1k 48,100 Ignis AGS 30k 18.1k/23.1k 53,100 Baleno Petrol MT 30k 17.1k/22.1k 52,100 Baleno Petrol AGS 35k 17.1k/22.1k 57,100 Baleno CNG 20k 17.1k/22.1k 42,100 Ciaz 10k 25k/30k 43,000 Jimny Zeta (MT & AT) 1,95,000 0 1,95,000 Jimny Alpha (MT & AT) 2,50,000 0 2,50,000 Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition Kit (Worth 43k) + 25k 10k/15k 40,000 + Velocity Edition (Worth 43k) Fronx 1.2L Petrol MT Sigma Velocity Edition Kit (Worth 3060) + 22.5k 10k/15k 37,500 + Velocity Edition (Worth 3,060) Fronx 1.2L Petrol MT (Delta / Delta +) 15k 10k/15k 30,000 Fronx 1.2L Petrol AGS 20k 10k/15k 35,000 Fronx CNG 0 10k/15k 15,000 XL6 (Petrol) 10k 20k/25k 35,000 XL6 (CNG) 10k 10k/15k 25,000 Grand Vitara (CNG) 10k 23.1k/25k 38,100 Grand Vitara (Petrol) 20k 33.1k/38.1k 58,100 Grand Vitara (Hybrid) 40k + Free 5-year Extended Warranty 78.1k/83.1k 1,23,100 + Free 5-year Extended Warranty Invicto 0 25k (Old car Ertiga/Tour M & XL6) 25,000

Next on the list is the new crossover, Fronx, and it gets some interesting deals. All the Turbo variants both manual and automatic will be getting a consumer discount of Rs 25k along with which you will have an option to upgrade to the newly launched Velocity Edition kit which is worth Rs 43k. You will also be getting an exchange/scrappage bonus of Rs 10k/15k.

The base version of the Fronx (Sigma 1.2L) gets the same upgrade to the Velocity Edition kit worth Rs 3,060/- along with consumer discount of Rs 22.5k and a scrappage bonus of Rs 15k. The higher variants of the 1.2L model get consumer discount worth Rs 15k for the manual and Rs 20k for the AGS. Both get Rs 15k scrappage bonus. The CNG version of the Fronx gets only exchange/scrappage bonus worth Rs 10k/15k with no consumer discount.

The MPVs XL6 and Invicto get discounts ranging from Rs 25k to 35k with the Invicto not getting any consumer discount but just a Rs 25k exchange bonus on previous Maruti Suzuki cars only. Finally, the SUV Grand Vitara gets a total discount of Rs 38,100 on the CNG versions and Rs 58,100 on the Petrol version.

The strong hybrid models get the highest discounts among the Grand Vitara variants which comes with Rs 40k consumer discount and a free 5-year extended warranty. Combined with the Rs 55k scrappage bonus and Rs 25k additional exchange bonus it comes to a total of Rs 1.23L + free 5-year extended warranty.