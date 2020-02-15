Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars Feb 2020 Discount – Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, S-cross

With these discounts currently on offer, Maruti Suzuki is working to reinstate its growth trajectory in the Indian market this year

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd had a pretty busy Auto Expo, with new launches in the form of the Ignis and Vitara Brezza facelifts, along with the revelation of the Futuro-E concept. Now, the country’s biggest manufacturer is planning to maximize sales and also offload the BS4 inventory ahead of the April 1 deadline to comply with the BS6 emission norms.

As a part of the retail scheme for the month of February, the Japanese carmaker is offering benefits on all of the cars retailed through its premium Nexa dealerships, including Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, S Cross and the Ignis. Here is a list of discount that the automaker is offering with these cars –

1) Maruti Baleno

The Baleno has continued to retain its position as the country’s highest selling premium hatchback month in, month out, and was also the first Maruti car to be made BS6-compliant. The car is currently offered with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine (84 PS/115 Nm), along with a 1.3-litre diesel motor, that produces 75 PS power and 190 Nm torque.

However, Maruti Suzuki has decided to stop selling diesel powertrains in the BS6 era, the 1.3-litre oil burner will be discontinued soon. In order to increase sales and avoid being left with unsold stock, Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits up to Rs 35,000 with the Baleno, which include a Rs 15,000 retail scheme discount, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, and a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000.

2) Maruti Ciaz

The 1.5-litre petrol engine powered Ciaz was also made to comply with the BS6 emission norms, earlier this year. The C-segment sedan is now being offered at a discount of up to Rs 40,000, including a Rs 10,000 cash discount, Rs 25,000 as exchange bonus and an additional Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Apart from the K15B petrol engine that makes 105 PS power and 138 Nm of torque, the Ciaz also gets a 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel motor makes 95 PS/225 Nm, and comes coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission.

3) Maruti XL6

The XL6 was launched as a premium alternative to the Ertiga, but till date, it has failed to match the latter in terms of sales. Maruti Suzuki managed to sell only 770 units of the premium MPV last month, and the car is now being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The XL6 comes powered with a sole BS6-compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, which is the same powertrain that is offered with the Ciaz. The engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox, or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Rs.10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki XL6 NIL Rs. 15,000 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Rs. 35,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Ignis 2019 Rs. 30,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Ignis 2020 NIL Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000

4) Maruti S-Cross

Just like the Vitara Brezza, the S-Cross has always been offered with the sole 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine, that generates 90 PS max power and 200 Nm peak torque. However, given Maruti’s decision to discontinue diesel engines, the S-Cross will be plonked with Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol motor with SHVS mild-hybrid tech; which was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this month.

That being said, Maruti Suzuki is offering the S-Cross with total benefits of up to Rs 75,000, which is the highest discount the carmaker is currently offering on any Nexa car. The benefits include Rs 35,000 as retail scheme discount, Rs 30,000 as exchange bonus, and Rs 10,000 as a corporate discount.

5) Maruti Ignis

Maruti Suzuki recently launched a mid-life facelift for the Ignis with a BS6-compliant engine at a starting price of Rs 4.83 lakh (ex-showroom). In order to push the sales of the tallboy hatch, Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth up to Rs 20,000 with the new Ignis, which includes an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

On the other hand, some dealerships are yet to clear the remaining stock of the pre-facelift BS4-compliant Ignis, and hence, the said car is being offered at a higher discount of up to Rs 60,000, which includes Rs 30,000 as retail scheme discount, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a similar corporate discount of Rs 5,000 as the 2020 Ignis facelift.