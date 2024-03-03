Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars Discounts March 2024 – Up To Rs. 1.53 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 87,000 on its Nexa models in March 2024; MY 2023 cars are available with additional benefits of up to Rs. 1.53 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has revealed the discount offers for the Nexa range of cars. In the month of March 2024, the benefits extend up to Rs. 87,000 for the MY 2024 cars while the offers for MY 2023 stock are in the range of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 1.53 lakh. Let’s have a look at detailed discount offers on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars in March 2024.

To begin with, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets benefits of up to Rs. 62,000 for the both MY 2023 and MY 2024 cars which includes Rs. 40,000 cash discount. The hot-selling premium hatchback Baleno is available with benefits up to Rs. 57,000 for the 2023 as well as 2024 stock. The petrol AGS trims are available with the highest offers while the CNG variants can be had with an offer of up to Rs. 25,000.

If you are considering Ciaz as your next vehicle, you can save up to Rs. 60,000 across the line-up. The Fronx Turbo is available with discounts of up to Rs. 32,000 along with a Velocity Edition worth Rs. 43,000, taking the total benefits to Rs. 75,000. Talking about the regular 1.2 litre Fronx, the benefits extends up to Rs. 27,000 and Rs. 10,000 for the petrol and CNG variants, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Models Total Discount on MY 2023 Stock Total Discount on MY 2024 Stock 1. Ignis Up to Rs. 62,000 Up to Rs. 62,000 2. Baleno Up to Rs. 57,000 Up to Rs. 57,000 3. Ciaz Up to Rs. 60,000 Up to Rs. 60,000 4. Fronx Turbo Rs. 32,000 + Velocity Edition worth Rs. 43,000 Rs. 32,000 + Velocity Edition worth Rs. 43,000 5. Fronx 1.2 L Petrol Up to Rs. 27,000 Up to Rs. 27,000 6. XL6 Rs. 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs. 20,000 Exchange Bonus 7. Grand Vitara Sigma Rs. 7,000 Corporate Bonus Rs. 7,000 Corporate Bonus 8. Grand Vitara Delta Up to Rs. 57,000 Up to Rs. 57,000 9. Grand Vitara Zeta, Alpha, AWD Up to Rs. 77,000 Up to Rs. 62,000 10. Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Variants Up to Rs. 1.02 lakh Up to Rs. 87,000 11. Jimny Up to Rs. 1.53 lakh Up to Rs. 53,000

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is also available with exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 which is only limited to the petrol variants. Surprisingly, the high-selling Grand Vitara is also available with hefty discounts in March 2024. Buying the 2023 stock Grand Vitara can help you save up to Rs. 1.02 lakh. On the other hand, the MY 2024 cars are available with benefits of up to Rs. 87,000. The strong hybrid variants of the mid-size SUV get the highest aforementioned benefits.

If you are buying the Delta Petrol variant, discounts of up to Rs. 57,000 is applicable. The regular mild-hybrid petrol trims (Zeta, Alpha, AWD) can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 77,000 for the MY 2023 stock and up to Rs. 62,000 for the latest MY 2024 stock. The Jimny has the biggest variation in discount on MY 2023 and MY 2024 stock. The home-grown carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.53 lakh on the 2023 stock while the latest 2024 manufactured cars can be had with up to Rs. 53,000 discount across the range.

In addition to all these discounts, a scrappage bonus in the range of Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 55,000 is also available across the Nexa range, however, it cannot be combined with the exchange bonus. The discount offers mentioned in the above table depend upon the variant, fuel type as well as the powertrain option. The benefits on MY 2023 stock are subject to availability. We suggest you to contact your nearest dealer for detailed discount schemes.