Maruti Suzuki Nexa Car Prices Hiked – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, Vitara

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of its Nexa models by up to Rs. 25,000 and here we have given you all the details

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has increased the prices of its Nexa range of premium offerings. The Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 have witnessed a price hike while the recently launched Grand Vitara midsize SUV continues to be offered at the same price. The base Ignis Sigma 1.2L MT currently costs Rs. 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) with an increase of Rs. 20,000.

The hatchback’s Zeta 1.2L MT variant also sees a similar price hike while the respective AMT trim has seen an increase of Rs. 25,000. The Ignis Delta’s price is up by Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Alpha MT and Delta AMT have seen an increase of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000 respectively. Hovering over the whole range, the prices are up by up to Rs. 25,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis’ top-end variant now has an ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.01 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Following the price increase of up to Rs. 12,000, the Baleno premium hatchback now carries a sticker tag between Rs. 6.56 lakh and Rs. 9.83 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The least hike is for the recently launched Delta and Zeta CNG trims of Rs. 2,000 each.

The Sigma, Delta, Alpha and Zeta variants endured a price hike of Rs. 7,000 each – powered by a 1.2L engine with MT. The Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims paired with an AMT transmission have witnessed a price hike of Rs. 12,000 each. Across the range, the Ciaz midsize sedan’s prices have been increased by Rs. 20,000 and is now priced between Rs. 9.19 lakh and Rs. 12.18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the more premium iteration of the Ertiga and is available with a middle-row captain seating arrangement. It differentiates itself from the Ertiga with a redesigned front fascia. The prices of the MPV have been increased unanimously by Rs. 12,000 and it now costs between Rs. 11.41 lakh and Rs. 14.67 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

In addition to the Nexa range of cars, the largest car producer in the country has also hiked the prices of the cars sold through the Arena dealerships.