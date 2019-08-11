Maruti Suzuki Moves Eeco Cargo To Commercial Showrooms From Arena

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo has been moved from the brand’s commercial showrooms to the regular Arena dealerships where entry-level models are sold

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) opened its 300th commercial showroom in the domestic market nearly three months ago. With a presence in more than 230 cities, the Maruti Suzuki Commercial retail network forms a significant part in the brand’s total sales outlets crossing over 2,900 showrooms across India.

With the discontinuation of Omni, the Eeco has bigger shoes to fill and Maruti Suzuki is certainly reacting to it. The commercial range of Maruti Suzuki includes Super Carry LCV and Eeco Cargo and the latter has now been moved from commercial dealerships to Arena. The Eeco Cargo is available in petrol and CNG options.

The 1,196 cc G12B BSIV compliant petrol engine develops 73 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 101 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm and in the CNG-spec, kicks out 62 hp at 6,000 rpm and 85 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine of the Eeco Cargo is connected to a five-speed manual transmission.

The Eeco Cargo has a turning radius of 4.5 metres and there is a covered cargo cabin plate with bed to carry the cargo around safely. It measures 3,675 mm long, 1,475 mm and stands 1,800 tall with 2,350 mm wheelbase. The front and rear tracks stand at 1,280 mm and 1,290 mm respectively.

The cargo box has a length of 1,620 mm, width of 1,300 mm and 1,070 mm in height. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo has a gross weight of 1,540 kilograms and is suspended on MacPherson front strut and three-link rigid rear suspension. The stopping duty is handled by front disc and rear drum brakes.

Some of the important features sold with the Eeco Cargo are 13-inch tubeless tyres, high-mounted stop lamp, air conditioning system, fire extinguisher, reverse parking sensors, headlamp levelling, speed limiting device, side-impact beams, moulded roof lining, amber coloured speedometer illumination, digital meter cluster, integrated front row headrests, etc.