Maruti Suzuki Model Wise Sales December 2024 – Dzire, Vitara, Brezza, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,30,115 units in the month of December 2024; The Brezza stood at the top spot followed by the Wagon R and Dzire

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is the top car manufacturer in the country and sports an extensive line-up of high selling models. The home-grown carmaker is ready to launch its first electric, the e Vitara in the Indian market at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The company finished the month of December 2024 by selling 1,30,115 units, thereby acquiring the first spot in the domestic sales tally. Comparing the previous year’s figures, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,04,778 cars in December 2023, registering a commendable 24% YOY growth.

The MOM analysis reveals an 8% decline as the company sold 1,41,312 units in November 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Brezza became the Maruti’s top performer with 17,336 units in the bag, registering a good 35% YOY growth. It is followed by the Wagon R and Dzire by selling 17,303 and 16,573 units, respectively.

The Wagon R gained by a staggering 102% in YOY sales while the Dzire’s YOY growth stood at a considerable 18%. Trailing behind these high volume pullers is the Ertiga which bagged 16,056 units in December 2024, a 24% increase from the previous year.

S. No. Maruti Suzuki Cars (YOY) Sales in December 2024 Sales in December 2023 1. Brezza (35%) 17,336 12,844 2. Wagon R (102%) 17,303 8,578 3. Dzire (18%) 16,573 14,012 4. Ertiga (24%) 16,056 12,975 5. Eeco (16%) 11,678 10,034 6. Fronx (11%) 10,752 9,692 7. Swift (-12%) 10,421 11,843 8. Baleno (-15%) 9,112 10,669 9. Alto (197%) 7,410 2,497 10. Grand Vitara (2%) 7,093 6,988 11. XL6 (12%) 2,487 2,226 12. Jimny (51%) 1,100 730 13. Invicto (64%) 825 502 14. Ignis (91%) 749 392 15. Celerio (203%) 748 247 16. Ciaz (-5%) 464 489 17. S Presso (-87%) 8 60 – Total (24%) 1,30,115 1,04,778

The Fronx made its mark by posting sales of 10,752 units with 11% YOY growth. The popular premium hatchback Baleno’s sales bar stood at 9,112 units, a 15% decline from the previous year. Similarly, Baleno also lost by 44% in the MOM comparison.

Talking about hatchbacks, the Swift posted sales of 10,421 units with a 12% YOY de-growth and a similar trend was observed in the MOM sales. The entry level Alto managed to bag 7,410 units in December 2024 while registering the highest 197% growth in YOY sales.

The Grand Vitara mid-size SUV posted sales of 7,093 units, registering a marginal 2% growth in YOY analysis. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco performed very well last month with 11,678 units in its portfolio. Apart from this, the Jimny bagged 1,100 units in December 2024 and a 51% YOY growth can be observed. The Invicto managed to sell 825 units.

The S Presso, Ciaz and Celerio became the least selling models in the Maruti Suzuki’s line-up with 8, 464 and 748 units, respectively. The S Presso’s sales saw a dip of 87% in YOY analysis while the Celerio showed signs of improvement in sales with 203% growth over the previous year.

To conclude, the Alto, Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis are the top gainers in YOY analysis while the S Presso, Baleno and Swift’s sales declined the most. Invicto, Dzire, Wagon R and Brezza are the top gainers in the MOM sales in December 2024.