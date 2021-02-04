Maruti Suzuki Model Wise Jan 2021 Sales – Swift, Baleno, Brezza, Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,39,002 units in January 2021 with 0.6 per cent YoY de-growth as Alto finished on top ahead of Swift

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) posted a total of 1,39,002 units in January 2021 as against 1,39,844 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume de-growth of 0.6 per cent as it held on to a market share of 45.8 per cent. Compared to the previous month of December 2020, MSIL recorded 1.2 per cent de-growth.

Last month, the Maruti Suzuki Alto finished on top of the sales charts with 18,260 units as against 18,914 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY de-growth of 3 per cent. The Swift ended up second with a cumulative domestic tally of 17,180 units as against 19,981 units with 14 per cent decline in sales.

The Wagon R slotted in at third place with 17,165 units as against 15,232 units with 13 per cent volume increase. The tall hatch saw its new generation released in early 2019 and it emerged as a top draw for the brand with good consistency. It pipped Baleno premium hatchback, which sits in a highly competitive segment against Baleno and i20.

Maruti Suzuki Models (YoY) January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. Alto (-3%) 18,260 18,914 2. Swift (-14%) 17,180 19,981 3. Wagon R (13%) 17,165 15,232 4. Baleno (-19%) 16,648 20,485 5. Dzire (-32%) 15,125 22,406 6. Eeco (-5%) 11,680 12,324 7. Vitara Brezza (5%) 10,623 10,134 8. Ertiga (91%) 9,565 4,997 9. Celerio (12%) 6,963 6,236 10. S-Presso (-1%) 6,893 6,971 10. XL6 (305%) 3,119 770 11. Ignis 3,854 0 12. Ciaz (61%) 1,347 835 13. S-Cross (4%) 580 558 Total (-0.6%) 1,39,002 1,39,844

It recorded 16,648 units in January 2021 as against 20,485 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY drop of 19 per cent. The Dzire compact sedan finished in fifth position with 15,125 units as against 22,406 units in January 2020. It led to 32 per cent volume decline and the Eeco also endured 5 per cent de-growth.

The Vitara Brezza finished in seventh with 10,623 units last month as against 10,134 units during the same period last year with 5 per cent sales increase. The Ertiga continued to be the most sold MPV in the country as 9,565 units were recorded against 4,997 units with the second-highest YoY growth of them all at 91 per cent.

The Celerio registered 6,963 units as against 6,236 unis with 12 per cent growth and it is expected to get a new generation during the course of this year. The S-Presso encountered just 1 per cent de-growth with 6,893 units while the XL6 based on the Ertiga was responsible for adding 3,119 units to the total with 305 per cent growth. It finished ahead of Ignis, Ciaz and S-Cross.