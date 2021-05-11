Maruti Suzuki posted a total of 1,35,879 units last month as against 1,46,203 units in March 2021 with 7.1 per cent volume de-growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had the Wagon R as its top-selling model in the domestic market and it was also the most sold model in the whole country in the month of April 2021. The tall-riding hatchback garnered a cumulative total of 18,656 units as it finished narrowly ahead of the highly popular Swift.

The Swift had its 2021 version launched only a few weeks ago with minor frontal and interior updates along with the addition of three dual-tone colour schemes. The compact hatchback recorded 18,316 unit sales last month to finish in the second position. The Alto affordable hatch ended up as the third most sold model within MSIL’s range.

The Baleno premium hatchback finished in the fourth position with 16,384 units in the month of April 2021. The Dzire compact sedan slotted in at the fifth position with 14,073 units ahead of Eeco, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, and S-Presso. The Eeco posted 11,469 units while the Vitara Brezza wasn’t far behind as only 249 units separated them.

Model April 2021 Sales April 2020 Sales Maruti Wagon R 18,656 0 Maruti Swift 18,316 0 Maruti Alto 17,303 0 Maruti Baleno 16,384 0 Maruti Dzire 14,073 0 Maruti Eeco 11,469 0 Maruti Vitara Brezza 11,220 0 Maruti Ertiga 8,644 0 Maruti Spresso 7,738 0 Maruti Ignis 4,522 0 Maruti XL6 3,373 0 Maruti S-Cross 2,247 0 Maruti Ciaz 1,567 0 Maruti Celerio 367 0 Maruti Gypsy – 0

The Ertiga seven-seater MPV garnered a total of 8,644 units and the S-Presso registered 7,738 units. The Ignis finished in the tenth position with 4,522 units last month and the more premium version of the Ertiga, the XL6, managed to record 3,373 units. With a different front fascia compared to the Ertiga, the XL6 comes with a middle row captain seating arrangement.

The S-Cross managed to post 2,247 units last month as it finished ahead of Ciaz and Celerio. As a whole, the largest carmaker in the country registered a total of 1,35,879 units last month as against 1,46,203 units during the previous month of March 2021 with 7.1 per cent Month-on-Month negative volume growth.

Maruti Suzuki recorded a 47.4 per cent market share in April 2021 with an increase of 1.8 per cent compared to the previous month. Except for Mahindra and Honda, all the other automakers in the country posted MoM de-growth due to the unfavourable circumstances prevailing across the country.