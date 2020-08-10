Maruti Suzuki Mid-Size SUV (Creta Rival) Rendered Based On Toyota Raize

The mid-size SUV from Maruti Suzuki could be launched in early 2022 and it is expected to be sold through Nexa dealerships

Maruti Suzuki is certainly planning to expand the Nexa premium dealerships across the country and thus the portfolio will also be widened. Currently, Ciaz, Ignis, XL6 and S-Cross are sold through Nexa retail network. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has had tremendous success with the Vitara Brezza over the last four and half years and it will more likely spur the brand in strengthening its SUV range.

It could be spearheaded by a mid-size SUV based on Toyota Raize’s DNGA platform – the low-cost derivative of TNGA. The Raize is the smallest SUV within Toyota’s portfolio fitting well in the sub-four-metre category that is hotly contested in India and is based on the Daihatsu Rocky. It is said to spawn a mid-size SUV for Maruti Suzuki to compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks.

It could sit at the top of Nexa range as the flagship SUV above the upcoming Jimny off-roader. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will likely go on sale in 2021 and is one of the highly anticipated launches in recent times while the mid-size SUV could debut the following year ahead of the arrival of a C-segment seven-seater MPV based on Toyota’s C-MPV and it could be positioned above the Ertiga.

The mid-size SUV has now been rendered based on the design details of the Raize as it comprises of a wide front fascia courtesy of the prominent radiator grille, sleek headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, black cladding all around, blackened pillars and ORVMs giving a dual-tone look, raked windshield, stylish Y-shaped alloy wheels, angular fog lamp housing, etc.

In all honesty, we would expect the production Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV to look more in line with the Vitara sold in Europe. The Raize uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine developing 98 horsepower and 140 Nm, paired with a CVT. The Maruti Suzuki badged mid-size SUV could use the 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder SHVS engine that could be extensively found in the modern range.

The company does not look to be developing a new diesel engine but it is closely studying the market requirements. To be on par with the likes of Creta and Seltos, Maruti Suzuki’s five-seater should boast of a large touchscreen infotainment system, connectivity features, wireless charger, automatic climate control and so on.