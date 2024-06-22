Maruti Suzuki May 2024 Sales Analysis: Vitara, Fronx, Baleno, Swift

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,44,002 units in May 2024; The Swift stood at the top spot followed by the Dzire and Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is the top car manufacturer in the country and sports some high-selling models in its line-up. May 2024 was no different and the Indian carmaker finished the month by selling 1,44,002 units, thereby acquiring the first spot in domestic sales. Comparing the previous year’s figures, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,43,708 cars in May 2023. So, the overall sales numbers stood at a similar level with no loss or gain in YOY analysis.

The MOM analysis reveals a 4% growth as the company sold 1,37,952 units in April 2024. Talking about model-wise sales, the newly launched Swift becomes the Indian carmaker’s top performer with 19,393 units in the bag, registering a 12% YOY growth. It is followed by the Dzire and Brezza by selling 16,061 and 14,186 units, respectively.

The Brezza gained by 6% in YOY sales while the Dzire’s YOY growth stood at a considerable 42%. The popular premium hatchback Baleno’s sales bar stood at 12,842 units, a 31% decline from the previous year. Similarly, Baleno also lost by 9% in the MOM comparison.

S. No. Maruti Suzuki Cars (YOY) Sales in May 2024 Sales in May 2023 1. Swift (12%) 19,393 17,346 2. Baleno (-31%) 12,842 18,733 3. Brezza (6%) 14,186 13,398 4. Ertiga (32%) 13,893 10,528 5. Dzire (42%) 16,061 11,315 6. Fronx (29%) 12,681 9,863 7. Wagon R (-11%) 14,492 16,258 8. Eeco (-14%) 10,960 12,818 9. Grand Vitara (10%) 9,736 8,877 10. Alto (-18%) 7,675 9,368 11. XL6 (-9%) 3,241 3,577 12. Jimny 274 0 13. Ignis (-54%) 2,104 4,551 14. Celerio (3%) 3,314 3,216 15. S Presso (-22%) 2,227 2,868 16. Ciaz (-26%) 730 992 17. Invicto 193 0 – Total (0%) 1,44,002 1,43,708

Talking about hatchbacks, the Wagon R posted sales of just 14,492 units with a 11% YOY de-growth and the entry-level Alto managed to bag 7,675 units in May 2024, registering an 18% decline in YOY sales. The MPVs in the Maruti Suzuki line-up, Ertiga and XL6 sales tally stood at 13,893 units and 3,241 units, respectively. With these figures, a good 32% YOY growth goes into the accounts of Ertiga while the XL6 registered a 9% YOY de-growth.

As far as the Maruti’s latest models are concerned, the Fronx continues its streak in May 2024 by selling 12,681 units. Apart from this, the Jimny bagged 274 units in May 2024 and the Invicto managed to sell only 193 units. These two cars are the slowest performers in the Maruti’s portfolio along with the Ciaz which sold 730 units in May 2024 with 26% YOY de-growth.

The Grand Vitara mid-size SUV posted sales of 9,736 units registering a 10% growth in YOY analysis. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco also performed very well last month with 10,960 units in its portfolio. Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Celerio, Ignis and S Presso with 3,314, 2,104 and 2,227 units, respectively. The S Presso’s sales saw a dip of 22% in YOY analysis while the Ignis graph plummeted by 54%.

To conclude, the Dzire, Ertiga and Fronx are the top gainers in YOY analysis while the Ignis and Baleno’s sales declined the most. The MOM result for Maruti Suzuki was a mixed bag but the Swift’s 374% growth is commendable.