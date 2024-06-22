Maruti Suzuki May 2024 Sales Analysis: Vitara, Fronx, Baleno, Swift

By
Team GaadiWaadi
-
2024 maruti swift-23

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,44,002 units in May 2024; The Swift stood at the top spot followed by the Dzire and Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is the top car manufacturer in the country and sports some high-selling models in its line-up. May 2024 was no different and the Indian carmaker finished the month by selling 1,44,002 units, thereby acquiring the first spot in domestic sales. Comparing the previous year’s figures, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,43,708 cars in May 2023. So, the overall sales numbers stood at a similar level with no loss or gain in YOY analysis.

The MOM analysis reveals a 4% growth as the company sold 1,37,952 units in April 2024. Talking about model-wise sales, the newly launched Swift becomes the Indian carmaker’s top performer with 19,393 units in the bag, registering a 12% YOY growth. It is followed by the Dzire and Brezza by selling 16,061 and 14,186 units, respectively.

The Brezza gained by 6% in YOY sales while the Dzire’s YOY growth stood at a considerable 42%. The popular premium hatchback Baleno’s sales bar stood at 12,842 units, a 31% decline from the previous year. Similarly, Baleno also lost by 9% in the MOM comparison.

maruti brezza-3
Pic Source – Aniruddha Sastry

S. No.

Maruti Suzuki Cars (YOY)

Sales in May 2024

Sales in May 2023

1.

Swift (12%)

19,393

17,346

2.

Baleno (-31%) 

12,842

18,733

3.

Brezza (6%)

14,186

13,398

4.

Ertiga (32%)

13,893

10,528

5.

Dzire (42%)

16,061

11,315

6.

Fronx (29%)

12,681

9,863

7. 

Wagon R (-11%)

14,492

16,258

8.

Eeco (-14%)

10,960

12,818

9.

Grand Vitara (10%)

9,736

8,877

10.

Alto (-18%)

7,675

9,368

11.

XL6 (-9%)

3,241

3,577

12.

Jimny 

274

0

13.

Ignis (-54%)

2,104

4,551

14.

Celerio (3%)

3,314

3,216

15.

S Presso (-22%)

2,227

2,868

16.

Ciaz (-26%)

730

992

17.

Invicto 

193

0

Total (0%)

1,44,002

1,43,708

Talking about hatchbacks, the Wagon R posted sales of just 14,492 units with a 11% YOY de-growth and the entry-level Alto managed to bag 7,675 units in May 2024, registering an 18% decline in YOY sales. The MPVs in the Maruti Suzuki line-up, Ertiga and XL6 sales tally stood at 13,893 units and 3,241 units, respectively. With these figures, a good 32% YOY growth goes into the accounts of Ertiga while the XL6 registered a 9% YOY de-growth.

As far as the Maruti’s latest models are concerned, the Fronx continues its streak in May 2024 by selling 12,681 units. Apart from this, the Jimny bagged 274 units in May 2024 and the Invicto managed to sell only 193 units. These two cars are the slowest performers in the Maruti’s portfolio along with the Ciaz which sold 730 units in May 2024 with 26% YOY de-growth.

maruti fronx-5

The Grand Vitara mid-size SUV posted sales of 9,736 units registering a 10% growth in YOY analysis. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco also performed very well last month with 10,960 units in its portfolio. Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Celerio, Ignis and S Presso with 3,314, 2,104 and 2,227 units, respectively. The S Presso’s sales saw a dip of 22% in YOY analysis while the Ignis graph plummeted by 54%.

To conclude, the Dzire, Ertiga and Fronx are the top gainers in YOY analysis while the Ignis and Baleno’s sales declined the most. The MOM result for Maruti Suzuki was a mixed bag but the Swift’s 374% growth is commendable.