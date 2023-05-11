Maruti Suzuki May 2023 Discounts – Alto, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, WagonR

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 on its select Arena models in May 2023; no discount on SUVs and MPVs

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is well-known for running lucrative offers throughout the year. The streak continues in May 2023 with discount offers on its select models under the Arena dealership chain. To begin with, the Alto K10 gets the highest discount with Rs. 40,000 consumer offer, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4000, accounting for a total savings of Rs. 59,000.

The Alto K10 is followed by Celerio and S-Presso with almost similar benefits of up to Rs. 54,000. The discount breakup includes Rs. 35,000 consumer offer, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 4000.

The offers are reduced on Alto 800 this month as compared to April and only an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available. In addition to these offers, customers buying the Swift and WagonR can avail of discounts of up to Rs. 49,000. It is interesting to note that India’s largest car manufacturer is offering discounts on some of its latest and highest-selling models.

Maruti Suzuki Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate discounts Alto K10 Upto Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Alto 800 – Rs. 15,000 celerio Upto Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 S-presso Upto Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 WagonR Upto Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Swift Upto Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,100 Dzire – Rs. 10,000 Brezza – – Eeco Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,100

Moreover, there are hefty discounts ranging from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 65000 on some commercial fleet vehicles like Ertiga Tour M, WagonR Tour H3, Eeco, Dzire Tour S and Alto Tour V amongst others.

The discount offers vary depending upon the variant and powertrain option. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Ertiga are exceptions here as the company is not offering even a single penny of discount on these models.

The discount offers mentioned in the above table depend upon the variant, fuel type as well as powertrain option. We suggest you to contact your nearest dealer for detailed discount schemes.