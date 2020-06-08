Maruti Suzuki May 2020 Sales Analysis – Ertiga, Dzire, Baleno, Alto

Maruti Suzuki registered 13,888 units in May 2020 with Ertiga topping the sales charts ahead of Dzire and Eeco

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced to have registered a total of 13,888 units in May 2020 following the resumption of production earlier in the month. It reported overall sales of 18,539 units and it includes 4,651 units for export markets and 23 units to OEMs. The automotive industry has come off the back of its worst crisis the previous month with zero sales.

With the festive season just a few months away, carmakers are planning to make steady progress as attractive financial schemes with easy buying options, online sales platforms and discounts are being offered across the board. Last month, Maruti Suzuki’s most sold model was the Ertiga MPV with 2,353 units as against 8,864 units during the same month one year ago.

While it is unfair to have a YoY comparison, our table shows the side-by-side data just for your reference. The Dzire took the second place with 2,215 units as the compact sedan received a facelift only a few weeks ago with mild cosmetic updates and new features. The Eeco finished in third position with 1,617 units as against 11,739 units in May 2019.

Model May 2020 Sales May 2019 Sales Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2,353 8,864 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2,215 16,196 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 1,617 11,739 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1,587 15,176 Maruti Suzuki Alto 1,506 16,394 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 1,199 14,561 Maruti Suzuki XL6 711 – Maruti Suzuki Swift 597 17,039 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 572 8,781 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 489 – Maruti Suzuki Celerio 468 5,277 Maruti Suzuki Ignis 196 1,886 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 192 3,592

The Baleno premium hatchback ended up fourth behind Eeco with 1,587 units while the Alto could only manage 1,506 units last month. The Wagon R posted a total of 1,199 units while the XL6 garnered 711 units. The highly popular Swift hatchback recorded only 597 units in May 2020 as against 17,039 units during the same period twelve months ago.

The Vitara Brezza gained a facelift earlier this year with a new 1.5-litre K15B BSVI compliant engine with SHVS technology producing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. The mild-hybrid technology is available only with a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission and it will be expanded to the five-speed manual transmission-equipped variants soon.

The S-Presso posted 489 units last month while the Celerio garnered 468 units, Ignis with 196 and Ciaz rounded out the table with 192 units.