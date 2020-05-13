Maruti Suzuki May 2020 Discount Details – Alto, Wagon R, Dzire, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki May 2020 discount details reveal the attractive cash discounts and exchange bonuses offered across the range in India

With the Indian automotive industry getting back to normalcy finally, the dealerships and manufacturing facilities have begun operations. Just as other manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki will be looking to make a big impact upon the resumption as it is offering great deal of discounts to lure in customers who are engulfed in negative buying sentiments.

The entry-level Alto 800 hatchback comes with exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 while the cash discounts go up to Rs. 20,000. The S-Presso has been on sale since late last year and it has been well-received among customers. In May 2020, the largest carmaker in the country sells the mini SUV with Rs. 20,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus.

The 1.0L and 1.2L Wagon R versions gain Rs. 10,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus for this month. The Celerio and its X variant, on the other hand, are more attractive with Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 25,000 cash discount. The Swift is offered with Rs. 20,000 cash discount and Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus taking the total to Rs. 45,000.

The pre-facelifted Maruti Suzuki Dzire can be had with up to Rs. 50,000 discounts while the recently introduced updated model can be bought with Rs. 20,000 cash discount and Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus. The Vitara Brezza and Ertiga do not come with any sort of discounts this month while the Eeco gets Rs. 10,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus.

MSIL is also offering discounts on its taxi range as well to attract fleet owners and cab aggregators. The taxi-spec Dzire Tour S is sold with Rs. 15,000 cash discount and Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus in May 2020. While the Ertiga Tour M is not offered with any discounts this month, the Alto 800 Tour H1 gets Rs. 20,000 cash discount and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus.

The Tour H2 Celerio comes with Rs. 25,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, and the Eeco Tour V is retailed with Rs. 10,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, taking the total to Rs. 30,000. The Super Carry LCV can be bought with Rs. 20,000 cash discount and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus as well.