Maruti Suzuki Likely To Launch Ignis In Black Colour, Spotted In Factory

According to our sources, Maruti Suzuki could add a black exterior paint option to its compact urban crossover, the Ignis

Maruti Suzuki first introduced the Ignis in the Indian market back in 2017, and in 2020, the vehicle received a mid-life facelift. Now, some spy pics revealed that the manufacturer could add a new paint option to the Ignis – Black – in order to keep things fresh.

Currently, Maruti Ignis is available in the following colour options – Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Pearl White, Lucent Orange, Lucent Orange with Black roof, Turquoise Blue, Nexa Blue, Nexa Blue with Black roof, and Nexa Blue with Silver roof. Apart from the addition of the new black paint option, the vehicle will likely sport no other changes.

Maruti Ignis is currently available in four trim levels – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Standard features on the Ignis include power windows for the front row, tilt-adjustable steering, manual AC and heater, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder (front row), speed-sensing door locks, impact sensing door unlock, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

On higher trims, the Ignis offers all-power windows, automatic climate control, rear-seat headrests, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, height-adjustment for driver seat, front fog lamps, power-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), LED headlights with LED DRLs, puddle lamps, reverse parking camera, and Smartplay studio infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity).

The exterior design of the Ignis is rather quirky, thanks to its SUV-inspired styling. The vehicle gets large headlamps, a wide front grille, roof rails, and faux bash plates on the bumpers (front and rear). The tall-boy stance ensures plenty of space is available in the cabin. On the higher trims, the front grille gets chrome embellishments as well.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which is capable of developing a peak power of 83 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. As standard, it comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while a 5-speed AMT is offered as an option on the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims. The price of the Maruti Ignis currently ranges from Rs. 4.89 lakh to Rs. 7.30 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Images for representation only