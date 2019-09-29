Maruti Suzuki Likely To Retail 50,000 Cars On 29-30th September

Festivity offers and a reduction in the corporate tax have encouraged the customers to buy new cars

After announcing hefty discounts on its models earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki is expected to sell over 50,000 cars in the next two days. Sources suggest that 2000+ of the company’s dealerships are expected to sell at least 30 to 35 units each on 29th and 30th of September on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

The auto giant along with other auto giants has been facing a slump in sales over the past six months. In July and August, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a drop of at least 30 per cent in the passenger vehicle segment and a total of 7 out of its 10 vehicles have been converted to comply with the upcoming BS-VI norms.

While the slump has been blamed on several reasons including the global recession and high-interest rates, several pundits suggest that the upcoming emission norms also have a significant impact on buyer’s sentiments.

In light of the plummeting sales, automakers are banking heavily on the upcoming festive season to turn things around. Attractive offers are being announced by almost all manufacturers to lure in more customers.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki announced offers up to Rs 1.05 lakh on its range of cars. The Vitara Brezza which is currently offered only in diesel options was offered with benefits worth up to Rs 1 lakh. The Dzire is being offered at up to Rs 60,000 while the Swift was offered with cash benefits of Rs 30,000.

The Alto and Alto K10 are being offered with discounts worth up to Rs 70,000. Santro-rival Celerio is being offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 40,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Wagon R, on the other hand, is offered with benefits up to Rs 25,000.

Post the recent 10 per cent reduction in corporate tax announced by the Government, Maruti Suzuki also cut the price on all of its cars by Rs 5,000. All of this has pushed livened up the bookings of the company.