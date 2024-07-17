Maruti Suzuki June 2024 Car Sales Analysis: Swift, Baleno, Fronx, Brezza

In June 2024, Maruti Suzuki posted 1,37,160 units, showing 3 per cent YoY growth and taking 40.4 per cent overall market share

First, in the mini segment, which includes the Alto and S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki sold 9,395 units, compared to 14,054 units in June 2023, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 46.59 per cent. In the compact segment, which includes the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, Maruti Suzuki recorded domestic sales of 64,049 units in June 2024.

This is a decrease from the 64,471 units sold in June 2023, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 4.22 per cent. The Ciaz midsize sedan saw sales of 572 units in June 2024, down from 1,744 units in the same month last year, marking a year-on-year decline of 67 per cent.

Despite the decline in both of those volume-based mass market segments, Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car producer, regained volume in the Utility Vehicle space. The combined sales of the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6 reached 52,373 units in June 2024, up from 43,404 units in June 2023, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 22.7 per cent.

Model (YoY%) June’ 24 June’23 Swift (3%) 16,422 15,955 Baleno (6%) 14,895 14,077 Vitara Brezza (25%) 13,172 10,578 Ertiga (89%) 15,902 8,422 Dzire (44%) 13,421 9,322 Fronx (21%) 9,688 7,991 Wagon R (-21%) 13,790 17,481 Eeco (15%) 10,771 9,354 Grand Vitara (-8%) 9,679 10,486 Alto (-31%) 7,775 11,323 XL6 (16%) 3,323 2,856 Jimny (-84%) 481 3,071 Ignis (-40%) 2,536 4,237 Celerio (-12%) 2,985 3,399 S Presso (-41%) 1,620 2,731 Ciaz (-67%) 572 1,744 Invicto 128 0

In June 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco recorded sales of 10,771 units, up from 9,354 units in June 2023, representing an increase of 15 per cent. The Suzuki Jimny has been discounted heavily due to an underwhelming market response, despite its capabilities as an off-roader, attributed to its lightweight and small dimensions. The high price has been a significant factor affecting its sales.

However, recent launches have been largely successful like the Fronx and the new Swift, and the brand plans to introduce the new generation Dzire next. It will be followed by the seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara and an all-new electric SUV based on the eVX concept. As in the concept, it is expected to boast a claimed driving range of 550 km on a single charge.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki still stands head and shoulders above the competition in terms of market share, with a commendable 40.4 per cent, only slightly down from 40.6 per cent at the same time last year.