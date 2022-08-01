Maruti Suzuki July 2022 Sales – WagonR, Baleno, Brezza, Ertiga, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki registered a total of 1,75,916 units in the month of July 2022 against 1,62,462 units during the same period in 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the largest car manufacturer in the country, garnered a total of 1,75,916 units in the month of July 2022. It includes domestic sales of 1,45,666 units, sales to the other OEM of 9,939 units and exports of 20,311 units. The brand noted that the shortage of electronic chips had a minor impact on the production of vehicles for domestic sales.

The mini segment comprising Alto and S-Presso posted a total of 20,333 units against 19,685 units in July 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 3.29 per cent. The combined sales of Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, Celerio, Swift, Tour S and WagonR stood at 84,818 units against 70,268 units during the same period last year with a healthy YoY growth of 20.7 per cent.

The mini and compact segments combined to post 1,05,151 units against 89,953 units with a YoY growth of 16.8 per cent while the Ciaz midsize sedan registered 1,379 units against 1,450 units with a YoY drop of 4.89 per cent. The UV range constituting Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 managed a total of 23,272 units last month against 32,272 units with a YoY drop of 27.8 per cent.

The Eeco recorded 13,048 units in July 2022 against 10,057 units during the corresponding month last year with a YoY growth of 29.7 per cent. The domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,42,850 units against 1,33,732 units in July 2021 with a growth of 6.8 per cent on a YoY basis. The Super Carry LCV posted 2,816 units against 2,768 units with a YoY growth of 1.7 per cent.

Taking into account the LCV, sales to OEM, exports and PV sales, Maruti Suzuki garnered 1,75,916 units as against 1,62,462 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive growth of 8.2 per cent. The company has been on a launch spree over the last nine months and more recently, the new Brezza came into the picture.

Up next, MSIL is planning to introduce the Grand Vitara midsize SUV in September 2022. It will become the most advanced Maruti Suzuki SUV ever upon arrival and will be powered by two hybrid engines. It will take on Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and expect the price range to hover around Rs. 9.5 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom).