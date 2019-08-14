Maruti Suzuki July 2019 Sales Analysis – Alto, Swift, Dzire, Wagon-R & More

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 96,478 units in July 2019 as against 1,52,457 units during the same month last year with 36.7 per cent de-growth

Just as the previous months, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) found it difficult to turn things positive in garnering volume. In July 2019, the brand sold less than one lakh units at 96,478. Compared to the same month last year, the YoY de-growth stood at a massive 36.7 per cent as 1,52,457 units were retailed in July 2018.

The sales at Nexa dealerships was the most affected as it saw 43 per cent decline. The cumulative sales at the premium showrooms were at 15,096 units as against 26,713 during the corresponding month in 2018. The overall MoM sales decrease stood at 13 per cent as well.

Only four vehicles encountered positive growth and they were Eeco, Wagon R, Ertiga and Ciaz. After a long time, the Wagon R took top position as the most sold model in the country as 15,062 units were sold against 14,339 with 5 per cent YoY increase. This was due to the huge drop in sales endured by Dzire, Swift, Alto and Baleno.

Model July 2019 July 2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 15,062 14,339 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 12,923 25,647 Maruti Suzuki Swift 12,677 19,993 Maruti Suzuki Alto 11,577 23,371 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 10,482 17,960 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 9,814 7,578 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 9,222 4,764 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 5,302 14,181 Maruti Suzuki Celerio 4,805 7,376 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2,397 48 Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1,563 3,397 Maruti Suzuki S-cross 654 5,308 Maruti Suzuki Omni Discontinued 8,213 Maruti Suzuki Gypsy 0 252 Total 96,478 1,52,427

The best-selling sedan in India gathered 12,923 units with a massive slump of 50 per cent while the Swift’s sales stood ar 12,677 units with 37 per cent de-growth. The Alto, on the other hand, posted a similar number as 11,577 units were retailed in July 2019 as against 23,371 units with 50 per cent decrease in sales.

With 10,482 and 9,814 units, the Baleno and Eeco registered negative 42 per cent and positive 30 per cent sales respectively. The second generation Ertiga has impressed yet again as it posted 9,814 units with a huge growth of 94 per cent last month. Utilising its popularity, Maruti Suzuki will be launching the Nexa-bound XL6 in the coming days.

As Hyundai Venue took its position, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza disappointed with just 5,302 units and comparatively saw 63 per cent sales decline. The largest carmaker in India is hoping to revive its sales fortunes during this festive season by offering big discounts along with introducing the S-Presso micro SUV.