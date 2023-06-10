The price of the latest Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4WD starts from Rs. 12.74 lakh, while the Mahindra Thar comes at a starting price of Rs. 10.55 lakh for the RWD version
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched the much-awaited Jimny a few days at a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest 5-door 4WD SUV is squarely aimed at the Mahindra Thar which is currently ruling this segment. So, let’s have a price comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar.
The price range of the Mahindra Thar SUV starts from Rs. 10.55 lakh, which is way less (Rs. 2.19 lakh cheaper) than the Jimny’s starting price, but you only get the RWD version at this attractive price point, whereas the Jimny gets proper 4X4 hardware.
However, the most expensive variant of Thar RWD i.e. LX 2.0 Petrol AT at Rs. 13.50 lakh goes well above the Jimny 4WD’s starting range of Rs. 12.74 lakh and it is at par with the top-spec Alpha MT 4WD variant of Jimny.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny VS Mahindra Thar: Price Comparison
|Maruti Jimny Variant
|Price
|Mahindra Thar Variant
|Price
|–
|–
|AX (O) 1.5 Diesel MT RWD
|Rs. 10.55 lakh
|–
|–
|LX 1.5 Diesel MT RWD
|Rs. 12.05 lakh
|Zeta MT 1.5 Petrol 4WD
|Rs. 12.74 lakh
|–
|–
|Alpha MT 1.5 Petrol 4WD
|Rs. 13.69 lakh
|LX 2.0 Petrol AT RWD
|Rs. 13.50 lakh
|Alpha MT 1.5 Petrol 4WD DT
|Rs. 13.85 lakh
|–
|–
|Zeta AT 1.5 Petrol 4WD
|Rs. 13.94 lakh
|AX (O) 2.0 Petrol MT 4WD Convertible Top
|Rs. 13.87 lakh
|Alpha AT 1.5 Petrol 4WD
|Rs. 14.89 lakh
|LX 2.0 Petrol MT 4WD Hard Top
|Rs. 14.56 lakh
|Alpha AT 1.5 Petrol 4WD DT
|Rs. 15.05 lakh
|–
|–
|LX 2.0 Petrol AT 4WD Convertible Top
|Rs. 16.01 lakh
|LX 2.0 Petrol AT 4WD Hard Top
|Rs. 16.10 lakh
|AX (O) 2.2 Diesel MT 4WD Convertible Top
|Rs. 14.44 lakh
|AX (O) 2.2 Diesel MT 4WD Hard Top
|Rs. 14.49 lakh
|LX 2.2 Diesel MT 4WD Convertible Top
|Rs. 15.25 lakh
|LX 2.2 Diesel MT 4WD Hard Top
|Rs. 15.35 lakh
|LX 2.2 Diesel AT 4WD Convertible Top
|Rs. 16.68 lakh
|LX 2.2 Diesel AT 4WD Hard Top
|Rs. 16.77 lakh
All Prices are ex-showroom
The top-of-the-line fully loaded trim of the Jimny line-up i.e. Alpha AT 1.5 Petrol 4WD Dual Tone will set you back by Rs. 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). For an almost similar price, Mahindra only offers the LX 2.0 MT 4WD Hard Top version of Thar SUV. The range of Mahindra Thar extends all the way up to Rs. 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec diesel automatic 4WD trim.
On the other hand, Jimny’s top-spec variant is cheaper by Rs. 1.72 lakh. If we only compare the top-spec petrol trims of both SUVs, Thar is still the expensive choice by Rs. 1.05 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny only gets a petrol powertrain which is way less powerful than the Thar’s petrol engine.
In addition to this, the Thar also comes with a diesel engine option. The automatic gearbox of Thar is superior to what we get on Jimny. In addition to this, Thar offers the option of choosing from convertible and hardtop roof options, which is not the case with Jimny. In terms of features, the Jimny outruns the Thar by a good margin.