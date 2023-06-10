The price of the latest Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4WD starts from Rs. 12.74 lakh, while the Mahindra Thar comes at a starting price of Rs. 10.55 lakh for the RWD version

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched the much-awaited Jimny a few days at a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest 5-door 4WD SUV is squarely aimed at the Mahindra Thar which is currently ruling this segment. So, let’s have a price comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar.

The price range of the Mahindra Thar SUV starts from Rs. 10.55 lakh, which is way less (Rs. 2.19 lakh cheaper) than the Jimny’s starting price, but you only get the RWD version at this attractive price point, whereas the Jimny gets proper 4X4 hardware.

However, the most expensive variant of Thar RWD i.e. LX 2.0 Petrol AT at Rs. 13.50 lakh goes well above the Jimny 4WD’s starting range of Rs. 12.74 lakh and it is at par with the top-spec Alpha MT 4WD variant of Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny VS Mahindra Thar: Price Comparison

Maruti Jimny Variant Price Mahindra Thar Variant Price – – AX (O) 1.5 Diesel MT RWD Rs. 10.55 lakh – – LX 1.5 Diesel MT RWD Rs. 12.05 lakh Zeta MT 1.5 Petrol 4WD Rs. 12.74 lakh – – Alpha MT 1.5 Petrol 4WD Rs. 13.69 lakh LX 2.0 Petrol AT RWD Rs. 13.50 lakh Alpha MT 1.5 Petrol 4WD DT Rs. 13.85 lakh – – Zeta AT 1.5 Petrol 4WD Rs. 13.94 lakh AX (O) 2.0 Petrol MT 4WD Convertible Top Rs. 13.87 lakh Alpha AT 1.5 Petrol 4WD Rs. 14.89 lakh LX 2.0 Petrol MT 4WD Hard Top Rs. 14.56 lakh Alpha AT 1.5 Petrol 4WD DT Rs. 15.05 lakh – – LX 2.0 Petrol AT 4WD Convertible Top Rs. 16.01 lakh LX 2.0 Petrol AT 4WD Hard Top Rs. 16.10 lakh AX (O) 2.2 Diesel MT 4WD Convertible Top Rs. 14.44 lakh AX (O) 2.2 Diesel MT 4WD Hard Top Rs. 14.49 lakh LX 2.2 Diesel MT 4WD Convertible Top Rs. 15.25 lakh LX 2.2 Diesel MT 4WD Hard Top Rs. 15.35 lakh LX 2.2 Diesel AT 4WD Convertible Top Rs. 16.68 lakh LX 2.2 Diesel AT 4WD Hard Top Rs. 16.77 lakh

All Prices are ex-showroom

The top-of-the-line fully loaded trim of the Jimny line-up i.e. Alpha AT 1.5 Petrol 4WD Dual Tone will set you back by Rs. 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). For an almost similar price, Mahindra only offers the LX 2.0 MT 4WD Hard Top version of Thar SUV. The range of Mahindra Thar extends all the way up to Rs. 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec diesel automatic 4WD trim.

On the other hand, Jimny’s top-spec variant is cheaper by Rs. 1.72 lakh. If we only compare the top-spec petrol trims of both SUVs, Thar is still the expensive choice by Rs. 1.05 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny only gets a petrol powertrain which is way less powerful than the Thar’s petrol engine.

In addition to this, the Thar also comes with a diesel engine option. The automatic gearbox of Thar is superior to what we get on Jimny. In addition to this, Thar offers the option of choosing from convertible and hardtop roof options, which is not the case with Jimny. In terms of features, the Jimny outruns the Thar by a good margin.