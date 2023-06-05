Maruti Suzuki Jimny To Launch In Just 2 Days – All Key Details

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Jimny lifestyle off-roader on June 7 and it will be retailed in a total of two variants: Zeta and Alpha

The second major launch from Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) this calendar year will be the Jimny. The prices of the lifestyle off-road SUV will be officially announced in a couple of days and it will be retailed in two variants namely Zeta and Alpha. In both variants, the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be packed with features and technologies.

Based on the fourth-generation global three-door Jimny, the India-spec model comes with more features and is more advanced than its foreign counterpart. It will also be exported to many international markets from India and is dimensionally larger in comparison with added practicality. The Jimny is underpinned by the ladder frame chassis that can also be found in the three-door model.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a departure angle of 50 degrees, a ramp breakover angle of 24 degrees and an approach angle of 36 degrees. It measures a length of 3,985 mm, a width of 1,645 mm and a height of 1,720 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,590 mm and a fuel capacity of 40 litres. It tips the weighing scale at around 1,200 kg and the ground clearance stands at 210 mm.

When the rear seats are folded, the Jimny enables a bootspace volume of 322 litres. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny won’t have any direct rivals in India and it will be positioned below the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar, which is bound for next year. The five-door off-roader will have a starting price of around Rs. 10.5 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will appeal to compact SUV buyers waiting to own mid- or high-spec variants as well as midsize SUV seekers looking for base and mid-level trims. Under the bonnet, a 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine with idle start/stop technology producing a maximum power of close to 105 PS and 134.2 Nm of peak torque will be utilised.

The powertrain will be paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter AT sending power to all four wheels as standard through Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system. The key equipment available includes a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, cruise control, Arkamys audio, six airbags, automatic LED headlamps with segment-first washer, automatic climate control and so on.