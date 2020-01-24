Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV To Debut At The 2020 Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki will be showcasing the Jimny SUV at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo next month, alongside the Swift 48V mild-hybrid

Maruti Suzuki discontinued the iconic Gypsy in the Indian market last year, and speculation regarding the imminent launch of the Suzuki Jimny in the country started arising. Recent report have confirmed that Maruti Suzuki will be bringing the Jimny to India, which might be introduced in the country as the second-gen Gypsy.

The international-spec Jimny is only offered in a three-door format. However, Maruti Suzuki will likely be developing a new five-door version of the Jimny exclusively for India, at its manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

The Jimny comes equipped with Suzuki’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, which is capable of producing 102 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. The said engine can be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission. The Jimny also gets a low-ratio gearbox for off-roading purposes.

On the other hand, Suzuki will also reveal its new 48-volt self-charging hybrid system, which offers a reduction in CO2 emissions by up to 20%, better torque output and overall, a 15% improvement over the current SHVS mild-hybrid system, offered with the Ertiga and the Ciaz. The new mild-hybrid system combines a 48V lithium-ion battery, Integrated Starter Generator and 48V-12V (DC/DC) converter. This setup will weigh just 15 kg, and will be showcased at the Auto Expo equipped on a Swift.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift that will be showcased with the hybrid system, could be introduced in the country in the second half of this year as a top of the line variant. It will also display Suzuki’s bid to shift towards greener technologies to meet future emission norms and introduce more fuel-efficient vehicles.

There is no official word from Maruti Suzuki regarding the launch of the Jimny in India. However, if the Japanese carmaker does decide to develop a 5-door Jimny for India, we do not expect the car to hit the markets anytime before 2021.

Apart from the Jimny, Maruti Suzuki will also be showcasing the Futuro-E concept at the Auto Expo next month, which was teased by the brand recently. The teased silhouette suggests that the car to be showcased at the event will preview a Utility Vehicle concept.