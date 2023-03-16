Maruti Suzuki Jimny Starts Reaching Showrooms Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will likely go on sale around June 2023 and it will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) hosted the global debut of the five-door Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo in January as it featured alongside the Fronx. While the compact SUV coupe will go on sale sometime next month in India, the series production of the five-door Jimny is also expected to commence in April 2023 ahead of its market launch around June 2023.

A video that emerged on Youtube shows that the lifestyle off-road SUV has started reaching dealerships. The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny boasts a ladder frame chassis, three-link rigid axle suspension, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential and more importantly, Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system with low-range transfer gear to aid in good off-the-tarmac capabilities.

The Jimny has been a popular nameplate across the globe for decades for its go-anywhere characteristics and India will act as a production hub for the five-door model’s export aspirations. The bigger Jimny compared to the global three-door model comes with similar design traits such as a clamshell bonnet, vertical slits in the front grille and round-shaped headlamps.

The cabin comprises basic black shades to avoid distraction and silver inserts, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Arkamys audio, six airbags, adjustable headrests, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, reverse parking camera and ABS with EBD.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be available in seven paint schemes including five single-tone shades and two dual-tone options. The signature Kinetic Yellow shade, which was originally developed to make it stand out in poor weather conditions, will also be offered and is the one you could see in the images posted here.

It will take on the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha. As for the performance, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with idle start/stop technology will be utilised. It develops 104.8 PS at 6,000 rpm and 134.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels as standard.