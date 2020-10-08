Maruti Suzuki Jimny Reportedly Begins Trial Production In India

According to Maruti Suzuki’s production records, one unit of the Suzuki Jimny was produced in India during September 2020

The Suzuki Jimny was first showcased in India, earlier this year, during the 2020 Auto Expo. The SUV managed to attract a lot of attention from onlookers during the event. A few days after that, we were the first to report that the company was readying a production line for the Jimny at its Gurgaon facility. Now, it seems like Maruti has finally rolled out the first unit from its factory, albeit on a trial basis.

According to Teambhp report, Maruti Suzuki is testing out a pre-production model of the Jimny, which was assembled locally in India. In September, there were reports that Maruti had imported a few CKD kits for the Jimny, and this model seems to be one of them. The company’s current plan includes importing components from Japan and assembling the vehicle in India for export.

However, Maruti has been in talks with local vendors to source components locally as well. The Japanese-owned Indian carmaker has stated that India will become the sole hub for the manufacturing of Jimny by 2023. Currently, the SUV is manufactured only at Suzuki’s Kosai plant, in Shizouka, Japan.

The plans for a five-door, long-wheelbase version of the SUV haven’t been dropped either. Multiple reports claim that Maruti will be developing the five-door Jimny in India, exclusively for our market (the three-door model won’t be launched here). The Jimny could be launched in India under the iconic ‘Gypsy’ nameplate.

The international-spec Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine. This motor is capable of developing a maximum power of 102 PS and a peak torque of 130 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic, and all-wheel-drive system is offered as standard. In India, this engine might get replaced by the K-series unit (105 PS/138 Nm), which powers the Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to enter the Indian market next year. Upon launch, it won’t have any direct competitors here, however, it will serve as a more-affordable alternative to the Mahindra Thar and the upcoming Force Gurkha BS6.