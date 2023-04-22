Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price Invoice Leaked – White Colour Walkaround

The price range of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be announced in the coming weeks and it derives power from a 1.5L K15B petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will launch the Fronx compact SUV coupe next in the domestic market and it will be followed by the official price announcement of the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV. The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will compete against the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha and its price invoice has been leaked online.

The assessable value of a car typically involves the transaction value not influenced by the relationship between the buyer and the seller. It is the sum of the vehicle cost, insurance, transport and handling charges. The invoice suggests that the assessable value of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is Rs. 9,41,866 and considering the GST taxes, it comes to around Rs. 1,31,861.

Another entry in the invoice is Rs. 1,60,117 and the final price noted is Rs. 13,65,705. Considering other relevant taxes and registration charges, the on-road price of the upcoming SUV could be around Rs. 16-16.5 lakh. By the looks of it, Maruti Suzuki will likely pitch the five-door Jimny squarely against the existing three-door Mahindra Thar 4WD version.

The video also shows the walkaround of the white-coloured (Pearl Artic White) Jimny and it will also be available in other paint schemes namely Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Sizzling Red and Granite Grey. It measures 3,985 mm long, 1,645 mm wide and has a height of 1,720 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,590 mm.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a ground clearance of 210 mm. As for the performance, it uses a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine developing around 105 PS and 134 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option sending power to all four wheels.

The off-road SUV will be sold in multiple variants and compared to the global three-door model, it is more spacious and will be loaded with more premium features. The equipment list comprises a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control and so on.