Maruti Suzuki Jimny Off-Road Test On Tough Terrains – Video

Here you can see the off-road test of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny performed by us in Dehradun; the market launch on June 6

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will officially launch the Jimny in the domestic market on June 7, 2023. The lifestyle off-road SUV has a huge following in the international markets and after a long wait, it will finally make its way to India soon. Its bookings have already crossed the 30,000 mark and we pushed it to its boundaries at the media drive event in Dehradun.

Here we have attached the off-road test video of the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny. While we cannot give our opinions till the 26th due to the embargo, you can clearly see its off-the-tarmac capabilities below. The India-spec model has larger proportions than the global model and it measures a length of 3,985 mm, a width of 1,645 mm and a height of 1,720 mm.

The wheelbase length stands at 2,590 mm and the ground clearance is rated at 210 mm. The Jimny has a bootspace capacity of 332 litres when the rear seats are folded. The approach angle stands at 36 degrees, the departure angle at 47 degrees and the ramp breakover angle at 24 degrees. It is built on a ladder frame chassis like the international model with full-width rigid axles at the front and the rear.

It also boasts the long-stroke three-link suspension – when an obstacle pushes one wheel up, the axle presses the other down, to increase tyre contact in rough terrain conditions. Another highlight is Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro low-range transfer gear. While switching lanes to unpaved conditions, the transfer lever can be shifted from 2H to 4H on the go.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny derives power from a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 104.8 PS at 6,000 rpm and 134.2 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a four-speed AT as an option.

The four-seater is expected to be priced between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be available only in two variants: Zeta and Alpha. It will be retailed exclusively through the Nexa dealerships.