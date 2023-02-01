Maruti Suzuki Jimny Lifestyle Off-Road SUV – 7 Things To Know

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door was recently showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and will be positioned as a direct rival to the Mahindra Thar

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most anticipated 4X4 SUVs in the Indian market and not only offers a strong package but will also give strong competition to its rivals with its affordable and capable package. While the bookings of the vehicles have already commenced in the country, the brand is yet to officially launch this new Thar-rivalling SUV in the Indian market. Having said this, here are the top 7 things you should know about the new Maruti Jimny.

1. Design:

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door retains a similar design language that we get with the global versions of the SUV. The SUV however is longer in size and continues to feature boxy looks dominated by a large grille and round headlamps at the front. It also gets prominent body claddings and a high-ground clearance that give it a strong road presence. Having said this, the new Jimny does look attractive and boasts a compact footprint that makes it a great off-road companion.

2. Interior:

Just like the exteriors, the Indian-spec version of the SUV also gets a similar dashboard layout and features as the global versions. The SUV is offered with a comfortable rear seat bench and manually adjustable seats at the front. Overall, the interiors look simple and elegant yet boast high functionality and practicality.

3. Features:

On the features front, the new Jimny is offered with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with modern smartphone connectivity features, in-built navigation, multiple charging sockets, automatic climate control, cruise control, and more. In addition to this, it also boasts a semi-digital instrument console, push-button start, steering-mounted controls, power windows, and manual day/night. On the safety front, the new Maruti Jimny 5-door gets features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, brake assist, hill hold control, hill descent control, rearview camera, and ISOFIX child seat.

4. Powertrain:

In the Indian market, the new Jimny will only be offered with a single petrol engine that is also offered with cars like the Ertiga and the Ciaz in the brand’s portfolio. This 1.5L petrol unit churns out a peak power output of 103 bhp and a maximum torque output of 134 Nm. This engine will be offered with two gearbox options – a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. The Mahindra Thar on the other hand is offered with two engine options – 2.0L turbo petrol and 2.2L turbo diesel. Both these engines are offered with a 4X4 drivetrain and can be had with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

5. Off-Road Capabilities:

The new Jimny 5-Door comes equipped with the brand’s AllGrip Pro setup with a dedicated low-ratio transfer case for strong off-roading capabilities. This system gets three drive modes – 2H, 4H and 4L. Furthermore, the SUV boasts a 50-degree departure angle and a 36-degree approach angle. In addition to this, it also offers a 24-degree ramp over angle and a high ground clearance of 210 mm. A compact footprint, light-weight body, and a powerful powertrain make the Jimny a strong off-roader, thus helping it give stiff competition to the rivals like the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.

6. Expected Launch Date:

Maruti is yet to comment on the official launch timeline of the new Jimny in the Indian market. The reports however suggest that the new Jimny 5-door Indian launch will happen in the next couple of months. The bookings however are open in the country and the buyers can book the Jimny at the nearest Nexa dealer or via the brand’s official website.

7. Price:

From what we know so far, the new Jimny price in India is expected to start from Rs 10 lakh for the base, petrol manual variant while the range-topping model might have a price tag of around Rs 14-15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For a quick comparison, the recently launched Mahindra Thar 2WD is also priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the Force Gurkha, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).