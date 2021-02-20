Maruti Suzuki Jimny Considered For Launch In India – Report

Maruti Suzuki Jimny could be powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine developing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is conducting the feasibility study of introducing the Jimny in the local market. The off-roader, currently in its fourth generation in the global markets since 2018, was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo last February and it gained plenty of attention from show-goers and media.

Last month, the largest carmaker in the country officially announced the commencement of made-in-India Jimny to export markets like Colombia and Peru in South America. MSIL Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in an investor call that his company is studying “various aspects of the marketing as to when, if at all, we can launch that vehicle in India”.

India will likely act as a production hub for the three-door Jimny to markets in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. The response the latest Jimny received worldwide (mainly in Europe and Japan) is nothing short of overwhelming as the production base in Japan is certainly running in full capacity and India will apparently help in meeting the requirements.

When asked about the export volumes the brand has been looking for with the Jimny, MSIL’s Executive Vice-President Corporate and Government Affairs Rahul Bharti said that the Indo-Japanese manufacturer needs to take some time and understand. It must be noted that MSIL is not exporting the Jimny to Europe at the moment due to the regular shift in regulations.

Speculations surrounding the India-specific five-door Jimny have existed for a long time. As for the performance, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque could be used. The powertrain could be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic transferring power to all four wheels.

The Jimny has the potential to compete against the second generation Mahindra Thar upon arrival in the lifestyle SUV segment and it will be interesting to see how it is pitched against its rival, if MSIL decides to launch the model, as a mid-size SUV co-developed with Toyota is also said to be in the works.