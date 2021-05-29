Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-Door) – Everything We Know So Far

Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce a 5-door version of Suzuki Jimny in the Indian market, the development of which is currently underway

Towards the end of last year, Maruti had begun production of the Jimny in India. However, the SUV was only being produced for export, and not for sale in India. For the Indian market, Suzuki is developing a 5-door version of the Jimny instead, which is expected to debut globally next year.

Spy pictures of a long-wheelbase version of Suzuki Jimny popped up on the internet a while back, and we believe that it was a prototype version of the 5-door model. The dimensions of the 5-door Jimny have also leaked online; it will have a length of 3,850mm, a width of 1,645mm and a height of 1,730mm, along with a 2,550mm long wheelbase and a ground clearance of 210mm.

The kerb weight of the 5-door Jimny will reportedly be around 1,190 kg, which is 100 kg more than the regular (3-door) model. Earlier, it was believed that the 5-door model would be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor (105 PS and 138 Nm), the same one that does duty on the S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and Ciaz. Transmission options would include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

However, more recent speculations suggest that a turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid assistance would be offered on the upcoming SUV. This could be the 1.4L Boosterjet engine (140 PS and 230 Nm), which is available on Suzuki Swift Sport. The extra power would certainly do the vehicle favours in terms of performance.

The current Jimny comes standard with Suzuki’s Allgrip 4WD system, but the 5-door model will likely be available in both 2WD and 4WD variants. The interior of this upcoming SUV is completely under wraps at the moment. That said, we don’t expect there to be any major changes compared to the 3-door version, apart from the improved space in the second row.

The 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to launch in the Indian market in late-2022, a little while after its global debut. It will likely be manufactured in India, which will help keep the costs down. In our market, this upcoming SUV will compete with Mahindra Thar and the soon-to-launch Force Gurkha BS6.