Maruti Suzuki Jimny 3-Door Ruled Out; 5-Door A High Possibility

The five-door version of the Jimny codenamed YWD is expected to launch in early 2021 in India with a 1.5-litre petrol engine

C V Raman, Senior Executive Director of Engineering at Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has shed some light on the highly anticipated Jimny. He said the three-door version of the Jimny “doesn’t work in the market” and he does not see any point in bringing it as a CBU (Completely Built Up) or via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route as both will drive up the cost factor.

He further explained that localisation does require high volumes but asked whether or not people will be ready to buy a 1.5-litre Jimny with just three doors. Raman wants a complete analysis from a business standpoint despite the three-door Jimny showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo gained tremendous attention from the show-goers and media, and it doesn’t necessarily mean market success.

While previously dismissing the possibility of a five-door Jimny specially made for India, he did not respond to a similar question this time around in a recent interview. Speculations surrounding the debut of the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny have been there for long and it could act as a replacement to the Gypsy as a pint-sized off-roader or be a more premium alternative.

The fourth-generation Jimny has been a well-received model in the international markets as demand soars in Japan and Europe. To meet the customer interest, the production of the Jimny is said to be commence in India firstly for export and the ongoing difficult social and economic conditions could have delayed it a bit. The India-spec Jimny appears to have been codenamed YWD.

It will more likely launch in the early parts of 2021 and have an exterior resembling its global sibling. It could be exclusively retailed at the Nexa premium dealerships rivalling the next generation Mahindra Thar bound for later this year and the thoroughly overhauled Force Gurkha. As for the powertrain, the familiar 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine could be used sticking by BSVI compliance.

The omnipresent powertrain can also be found under the bonnet of the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza and soon in the S-Cross. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. It boasts mild-hybrid technology for assisting the recovered energy for better efficiency and during acceleration. It will likely be paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT with 4WD system in the five-door Jimny.