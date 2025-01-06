Maruti Suzuki January 2025 Discounts – Alto, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, WagonR

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 43,100 on its select Arena models in January 2025; the MY 2024 stocks get higher benefits of up to Rs. 58,000

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has released its extensive list of discount offers for both the latest MY 2025 models as well as MY 2024 unsold stock. In the month of January 2025, the home-grown carmaker has continued with its discount streak and we will take a look at the offers on the brand’s Arena models.

To begin with, the Alto K10 gets the highest discount of up to Rs. 43,100 for the latest stock while the MY 2024 cars are available with even higher benefits of up to Rs. 58,100. The most affordable hatchback in the company’s line-up gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000 on the AGS transmission variants. The Alto K10 is followed by Celerio with almost similar benefits of up to Rs.43,100 and Rs. 58,100 for the MY 2025 and MY 2024 stock, respectively. The discount breakup for the 2025 model includes up to Rs. 25,000 consumer offer and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

Apart from these offers, customers buying the S-Presso can avail of discounts of up to Rs. 43,100 on the MY 2025 cars. If you are ready to buy the 2024 manufactured vehicle, the benefits will go up to Rs. 58,100. Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R is also available with hefty discounts in January 2025 and the offers extend up to Rs. 38,100 for the MY 2025 stock. The 2024 manufactured Wagon-R can be had with discount offers of up to Rs. 53,100.

Maruti Suzuki Models Total Savings MY 2025 Stock Total Savings MY 2024 Stock 1. Alto K10 Upto Rs. 43,100 Up to Rs. 58,100 2. Celerio Upto Rs. 43,100 Up to Rs. 58,100 3. S-Presso Upto Rs. 43,100 Up to Rs. 58,100 4. WagonR Upto Rs. 38,100 Up to Rs. 53,100 5. New Swift Upto Rs. 43,090 Upto Rs. 58,100 6. Old Swift – Upto Rs. 25,000 7. Old Drize Up to Rs. 25,000 Up to Rs. 30,000 8. Brezza Up to Rs. 25,000 Up to Rs. 30,000 9. Eeco Upto Rs. 28,100 Up to Rs. 33,100

In addition to this, India’s largest car manufacturer is also offering discounts on its high-selling model i.e. the new Swift which gets benefits of up to Rs. 38,100. This offer extends up to Rs. 58,100 for the MY 2024 stock. You can further save more on the new Swift by opting for the Blitz Edition. On the other hand, the previous-gen Swift can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 25,000.

Similarly, its sedan sibling, the old Dzire is available with benefits of up to Rs. 30,000, however, the latest model is devoid of any offers. Maruti Suzuki is also offering discounts on its best-selling model Brezza in January 2025. The sub-compact SUV can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 on the old stock while the latest MY2025 stock gets up to Rs. 25,000 discount.

Moreover, there are hefty discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 on commercial fleet vehicles like Ertiga Tour M, WagonR Tour H3, Eeco, Dzire Tour S, Alto Tour V and Eeco amongst others. The discount offers vary depending upon the variant and powertrain option. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG and Ertiga are exceptions here as the company is not offering even a single penny of discount on these models.