Maruti Suzuki January 2021 Discounts – Alto, Swift, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga

To start the new year with healthy sales figures, Maruti Suzuki is offering a few deals and discounts on its Arena range of cars

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is beginning this year, i.e., 2021, with some lucrative discounts and offers on its lineup. The company has a lot of vehicles on retail in our market, and offering discounts on them would help the carmaker attract more customers to its showrooms, and potentially start this year with good sales numbers.

Here, we’ve listed all available deals and discounts on Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of cars, being offered during January 2021.

1. Maruti Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto is the most affordable offering in the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s lineup currently, and is due for a generation-change this year. The little hatchback is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, which gets added on to the value of the vehicle you bring in for exchange. Apart from that, a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000 is also available on it.

2. Maruti S-Presso

Maruti’s micro-SUV, the S-Presso, was introduced in the Indian market back in September 2019, and it has managed to gain a lot of popularity among young buyers. The vehicle has a cash discount worth Rs. 20,000 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount worth Rs. 4,000.

3. Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is also working on the next-generation version of the Celerio, which is expected to launch during the first quarter of this year. As for the current model, it is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is also available here.

4. Maruti Wagon-R

Maruti Wagon-R is undoubtedly one of the best family cars in India, owing to its brilliant interior space, frugal engine options, and extremely affordable price. The Wagon-R is currently available with a cash discount of Rs. 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000.

Maruti Suzuki New Year Discounts – January 2021 Model Cash Discount Additional Bonus (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount) Maruti Alto Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Celerio Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 8,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 8,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Ertiga – 0 + Rs. 4,000

5. Maruti Swift

Maruti Swift is one of the most popular vehicles in the Indian market, and is currently in its third generation. The vehicle is scheduled to receive a minor facelift this year, and is expected to get a 1.2L Dualjet engine option as well. On the Swift, Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

6. Maruti Dzire

Maruti Suzuki’s sub-4-metre sedan, the Dzire, has a rather small cash discount of Rs. 8,000, although the exchange bonus is more attractive, at Rs. 20,000. A corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000 is also available on select variants of the car.

7. Maruti Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Brezza was first introduced in India back in 2016, and was updated with a facelift (and a BS6-compliant petrol engine) in 2020. The company is working on a new-generation model, which is slated to launch in 2022. The Vitara Brezza is currently available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000.

8. Maruti Eeco

The Maruti Eeco is an extremely popular vehicle among commercial fleet operators and courier service providers, due to the vast amount of space the van offers at an extremely low price. Maruti Eeco is being offered with a cash and corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is also available.

9. Maruti Ertiga

The Ertiga is one of the most popular MPVs in the Indian market, and Maruti Suzuki isn’t offering any cash discount or exchange bonus on it. A corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000 is available on select variants though, and one could avail few dealer-level offers, like free accessories, on it.