Maruti Suzuki Is Still Unsure About Launching The Jimny SUV In India

Earlier, speculations arose that Maruti Suzuki India Ltd would bring in a 5-door version of the Suzuki Jimny Sierra to India instead of the global model

It looks like the Suzuki Jimny Sierra, which was rumoured to be headed to our market in the coming months, might not make it to India after all. While the carmaker hasn’t denied the possibilities of launching the mini SUV in India, what’s worth noting here is that it has clearly stated that the possibilities of launching the vehicle here are still under evaluation.

With this, we can safely put all rumours of the imminent commencement of the 5-door Jimny’s local production to rest. We can also safely quash all reports of the SUV being ‘confirmed’ to make it to the Indian market by the end of this year. However, the production of the 3-door version will start soon in SMC Gujrat factory for the export market.

However, the recent revelation, which comes from none other than Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, clearly shows that the company is still not sure whether or not it will launch the mini-off-roader in India. This, in spite of the fact that the SUV received a great response from the show-goers at the Auto Expo 2020.

So far, it has been reported that the company feels that the Suzuki Jimny’s small dimensions and three-door layout make it irrelevant to our market. Also, it’s being said that the company could indeed bring the SUV to our shores, albeit, in a modified version that has a 5-door layout.

All this will lead to huge investments and the company is unsure if the rather mediocre demand for lifestyle mini-SUVs would justify all the sum invested.

In its current format, the Suzuki Jimny Sierra, which is the version showcased at Auto Expo 2020, is powered by a K-series 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 103 bhp and a peak torque of 138 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque convertor automatic. Also, the motor comes mated Suzuki’s advanced 4X4 – AllGrip system