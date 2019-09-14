Maruti Suzuki Is Open For Large BS-VI Diesel Cars: Shashank Srivastava

Maruti Suzuki has left the options open for the larger capacity diesel engines in the BSVI era and their existence depends on the customer demand

Maruti Suzuki’s statement of discontinuing all the diesel engines in its portfolio when the BSVI emission regulations come into play in April 2020 did send shock waves across the board. However, companies like Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Ford had confirmed that they would sell diesel variants in the segments where the demand continues to exist.

The largest carmaker in the country reaps maximum volume sales from entry-level segments where retail costs play a big hand in gaining customers. With the BSVI upgrades involved in diesel engines leading to noticeable price hikes, the feasibility of their existence comes under jeopardy. This has been the primary reason why not just Maruti Suzuki but other brands would back off from selling diesel powertrains from April next year.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, MSIL told in a recent interview that the announcement was only for discontinuing smaller diesel engines and options are left open for the larger diesel motors in the BSVI era. He further quoted, “We are going to study the reaction of consumers because those vehicles will also come at a higher cost“.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki is offering hefty discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh. The diesel variants are sold with five-year extended warranty to lure in more customers into the fold and avoid inventories ahead of the switch to BSVI standards. Moreover, the diesel-alone models like Vitara Brezza and S-Cross will get petrol power towards the end of this year and is expected to be the 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder SHVS unit found in the Ciaz and Ertiga.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has been expanding its BSVI portfolio over the last four months as models like Alto 800, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Alto, Ertiga and the recently launched XL6 are already BSVI compliant. Maruti Suzuki does see a capable future with the CNG powered models as well and it is expected to widen its reach across the range.

The future of the 1.5-litre DDiS 225 non-SHVS diesel engine available in the Ciaz and Ertiga remains uncertain and we will have to wait and see whether Maruti Suzuki will bring it back or not at a later time sticking by the more stringent emission norms.