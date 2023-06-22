Maruti Suzuki Invicto Teaser Out – Top 5 Features Revealed

Maruti Suzuki has released a teaser video for the Invicto premium MPV ahead of its launch early next month in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has released the first teaser video of the upcoming premium MPV dubbed the Invicto and it will go on sale on July 5, 2023. The bookings for the MPV have already commenced across Nexa dealerships present in the country and online for an initial token of Rs. 25,000. Here we have explained about the top 5 features revealed through the teaser video:

1. Dual Grille Slat:

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and it gets an updated front fascia taking inspiration from the Grand Vitara and Fronx. It gains a new twin horizontal grille slat with one of them extending to connect the LED headlamp cluster. The grille inserts are also new compared to its donor. In addition, the chrome grille surrounds are thicker.

2. Updated Interior:

The teaser further goes on to suggest that the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will feature a black leatherette upholstery as opposed to the brown finish in the Hycross and thus the dashboard could carry the dark theme. Otherwise, the features list will be similar to its donor as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, ADAS tech, ventilated seats, multiple airbags, Ottoman function for the second row, automatic climate control, layered dashboard, etc will be offered.

3. Triple Tier Headlamps:

The LED headlamp unit appears to have received a triple-tier treatment, which is reminiscent of other models sold through Nexa outlets. While it’s not obvious, it is a subtle addition that will help differentiate the Maruti Suzuki Invicto from its Japanese counterpart.

4. Silhouette:

The exterior dimensions of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be identical to the Innova Hycross. The side profile, tall pillars and overall silhouette are just the same – even the alloy wheels have been carried over.

5. LED Tail Lamps:

The wraparound LED tail lamps look a lot similar to the ones seen on the Toyota Innova Hycross but with a minor difference as in the headlamp unit. The rear also gets an upright tailgate with the Invicto badge mounted on the left-hand side while the bumper will be identical to its donor as well.