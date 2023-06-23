Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Clearest Undisguised Pics – Launch Soon

Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched on July 5 and its bookings have begun for an initial token of Rs. 25,000

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will officially launch the Invicto premium MPV on July 5, 2023 in the domestic market and its bookings have commenced for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 across authorised Nexa dealerships and online. The Invicto is the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and it has been spotted a couple of times undisguised.

The latest spy images give us the clearest view of the premium MPV, which will likely be offered only in its hybrid guise. To differentiate itself from its donor, Maruti Suzuki has incorporated minor cosmetic updates and the most notable of them, is the redesigned grille section with new inserts and a twin horizontal chrome grille slat.

One of the slats extends to connect the two-tier LED headlamps while the bumper, horizontal LED Daytime Running Lights, fog lamp housings and central air intake remain identical to the Innova Hycross. The side profile has been carried over as well as the pillars, roofline, body panels and even the design of the alloy wheels are no different.

The spy image shows a white body colour, which will presumably be the most preferred colour in India. The rear comes with tripe-tier wraparound LED tail lamps that can be found in cars sold through Nexa and you could also see the Invicto and Hybrid badges. Elsewhere, the design remains identical as the chrome trim above the tail lamps and bumper have been carried over.

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will feature black leather seat upholstery as opposed to the brown finish in the Innova Hycross. The equipment list will be the same as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, adjustable headrests, layered dashboard, multiple airbags, Ottoman function for the second row, etc will be available.

The Invicto will be retailed in seven- and eight-seater configurations and it could be equipped only with a 2.0L four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine, paired with an e-CVT. It will have a claimed fuel efficiency of over 21 kmpl.