Maruti Suzuki Invicto Booking Opens Officially In India

The booking for the soon-launching Maruti Suzuki Invicto has commenced across Nexa dealerships in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today released the second teaser of its upcoming premium MPV, christened the Invicto. The largest car producer in the country has announced that the bookings for the Invicto MPV have commenced across authorised Nexa dealerships present in the country and via online. It will go on sale on July 5, 2023 in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will more likely be offered in seven- and eight-seater configurations and it will be the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. The first cross-badged Toyota supplied to Maruti Suzuki will be the most expensive offering from the Indo-Japanese manufacturer and it will be underpinned by the TNGA-C platform.

The front-wheel drive MPV will have exterior revisions to differentiate itself from the Innova Hycross. The front fascia in particular gains a revised grille section with twin horizontal chrome slats and new inserts. One of the slats extends to connect the headlamps which have a triple-tier arrangement, the signature of the Nexa-sold models.

In a similar fashion, the rear also gets a triple-tier treatment as the wraparound unit adds to the sportiness. The cosmetic updates take inspiration from the Grand Vitara midsize SUV but elsewhere, the bonnet, side profile, alloy wheels, pillars, roofline, the upright boot, front and rear bumpers, etc will be carried over from the Innova Hycross.

The Invicto will have an almost identical interior to its donor except for minor revisions. The equipment list will comprise a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, SmartPlay Pro+ connectivity, wireless charger, automatic climate control, ottoman function for second-row seats, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and so on.

Under the bonnet, the 2.0L NA petrol and the 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engines will be utilised. The latter will be capable of a claimed fuel efficiency of over 21 kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will also be rolled out of the same production lines as the Innova Hycross in Bidadi, Karnataka. It will become the first Maruti Suzuki model to feature ADAS tech.