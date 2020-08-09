Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sales Grow By 55% in July, Facelift Effect?

Maruti Suzuki Ignis posted 55 per cent volume growth in July 2020 as 2,421 units were sold against 1,563 units during the same period last year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the updated Ignis at the 2020 Auto Expo in early February alongside the facelifted Vitara Brezza. The Ignis debuted in India as the most affordable offering from the Nexa premium dealerships but it couldn’t achieve as big a success as the Baleno hatchback. In July 2020, Maruti Suzuki sold 2,421 units of the Ignis locally.

Compared to the corresponding month last year when 1,563 units were recorded, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer endured an appreciable 55 per cent volume growth. In the previous month of June 2020, Maruti Suzuki garnered a total of 1,432 units and it resulted in a MoM growth of 69 per cent, as the updated Ignis does look to be gaining customers consistently.

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis is priced from Rs. 4.89 lakh for the base Sigma variant and it goes up to Rs. 7.19 lakh for the range-topping petrol AMT (both prices ex-showroom, New Delhi). Retailed across Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims, the latest Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets the BSVI compliant 1.2-litre K-series VVT petrol engine that has extensively been used across the range.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 83 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT (AGS) transmission. The Ignis is based on the lightweight Heartect architecture and it sticks by the latest crash test and pedestrian standards devised by the Indian government.

In the 2020 version, Maruti Suzuki has added two new colour options namely Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue along with three two-tone shades. The dual-tone colours are sold with Zeta and Alpha variants as they cost Rs. 13,000 in addition. For the customers wanting to personalise their Ignis, they do have options available with the nimble model.

Maruti Suzuki has presented Acropolis and Scorcher customisation packs with the 2020 Ignis. On the outside, it comes with minor revisions such as a restyled U-shaped front grille. It is equipped with a 17.78 cm SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity amongst other premium features.