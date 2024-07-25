Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition Launched At Rs. 5.49 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition is available in Sigma, Zeta and Alpha trims with added accessories

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has today announced the launch of Ignis Radiance Edition at a starting price of Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Radiance Edition brings along a host of cosmetic enhancements and the base model is Rs. 35,000 cheaper than the standard Sigma variant with added accessories such as chrome accents, door visors and 15-inch steel wheels that are worth Rs. 3,650 combined.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis was first launched in January 2017 and is sold exclusively through the Nexa premium retail chain which has crossed 27 lakh unit sales within nine years. Amidst being the entry-level offering at Nexa dealerships, the volume sales of the Ignis have not been impressive and the Radiance Edition could appeal to buyers by being more value-for-money.

The Ignis Radiance Edition is also available in the top-spec Zeta as well as Alpha trim levels. Priced between Rs. 6.96 lakh and Rs. 7.41 lakh (ex-showroom) for Zeta, the new edition is Rs. 35,000 cheaper alongside adding a long list of genuine accessories that are worth Rs. 9,500. They include door visors, door claddings, different seat covers and black cushions.

The Radiance Edition based on the Alpha costs between Rs. 7.61 lakh and Rs. 8.06 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, over 2.8 lakh units of the Ignis have been sold thus far and it competes with Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, Citroen C3 and other small hatchbacks within Maruti Suzuki’s stable. As you might expect, no mechanical changes have been made.

The five-seater continues to be powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 83 hp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT.

The Ignis Radiance Edition follows the launch of the Dream series in Alto K10, S-Presso and Celerio last month. The brand looks to boost the sales numbers of its hatchback lineup through these new introductions amidst SUVs such as Fronx, Grand Vitara and Brezza are garnering good numbers every month. The all-new Dzire is planned for launch next.