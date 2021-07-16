Maruti Suzuki Ignis Leaps Ahead On Sales Tally In June 2021

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a rather quirky-looking car, but it recorded a YoY growth of 150 per cent in June this year, while the MoM growth stood at 661 per cent

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a unique car from the country’s largest carmaker. The tallboy stance coupled with SUVesque aesthetics makes it look appealing. Also, the rather affordable starting price of Rs. 4.95 lakh present it as a sweet deal for those looking to make their first-ever car purchase. All of these credentials do work in favour of the Ignis, and hence, it managed to find 3,583 buyers in June this year.

On a YoY basis, it is a growth of 150 per cent, as the carmaker could only sell 1,432 units in June 2020. However, in May 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold only 471 copies of the Ignis, making it a month-on-month growth of 661 per cent.

The Ignis is sold with a 1.2L K-series, naturally-aspirated engine, which is good at belting out a peak power output of 83 PS and max torque of 113 Nm. Buyers can have the Ignis mated to either a 5-speed stick shift unit or an AMT. With these mechanicals, the Ignis returns a respectable fuel efficiency figure of 20.80 kmpl.

Underpinned by the Heartect platform, the Ignis is 3.7 meters long, 1.69 meters wide, and 1.59 meters tall. Also, it is quite a spacious car for its size, with its wheelbase measuring 2.43 meters. The Ignis comes loaded with all the essential features, namely power windows, power-foldable ORVMs, steering-mounted audio controls, 7-inch Smartplay studio touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, keyless entry & go, and push-button start-stop system.

For the safety of the occupants, it gets dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, seat belt alarm, high-speed alert, pre-tensioners & load limiters for seat belts, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard affair across the range.

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis faces competition from the Mahindra KUV100 NXT, which recorded sales of only one unit in June this year. However, the Ignis would soon be facing the heat from the upcoming Tata HBX and Hyundai AX1 micro SUVs. The HBX is slated to go on sale by sometime this year. Expect the Hyundai AX1 to reach the showroom floors by early next year.