Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai To Launch New Affordable SUVs In India

The leading car manufacturers in the country, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, are planning to bring in new SUVs in the affordable space in the near future

After looking at the sales performance of the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have plans to launch new vehicles in this segment.

1. Maruti Suzuki Micro SUV

As per the latest reports, the micro-SUV is due for a launch in the Indian market sometime in the year 2026. The new micro-SUV will be positioned below the Brezza in the brand’s line-up. The S-Presso and Ignis are currently doing the duty in the micro-SUV segment, but a proper SUV with a butch stance is what MSIL needs. Not much information has been provided but we expect it to measure below 4 meters in length. A high ground clearance, commanding diving position and proper SUV-ish stance will be some of the major aspects that the Japanese carmaker will be targeting with its upcoming micro-SUV.

Talking about the design, we expect it to be similar to the Grand Vitara and Fronx. The interiors will be new yet familiar with features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, six airbags, heads-up display, automatic HVAC and push-button start/stop amongst others. We expect the upcoming micro-SUV to draw power from the new 1.2-litre Z-Series mild-hybrid petrol engine, paired with the option of a manual as well as an automatic gearbox. The pricing is the most important aspect that will decide the fate of the vehicle and considering the prices of its rivals, we expect it to undercut all of them but by a narrow margin.

Also Read: Maruti To Launch New Micro SUV To Compete With Punch & Exter

2. Hyundai Inster EV

Design-wise, it will carry the quirky and youthful look of the Exter with its modern-retro styling. The front design will most likely remain unchanged except for the closed-off grille and some new design elements to differentiate it from the ICE version. The charging port will most probably be present at the nose below the Hyundai logo. The side profile is highlighted by chunky wheel arches which will house wheels with newly designed alloys to integrate the aero elements that usually go into EVs. At the rear, it sports an attached roof spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, gloss-black bar that connects the taillights and houses the Hyundai logo at the centre.

Inside, it is expected to be an upgrade over the Exter, but the overall design will remain the same. Coming to the features, it may be equipped with a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen and will get the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, wireless charger, and a multi-functional steering wheel. Other features include ventilated front seats, 360-degree surround camera, ambient lighting.

Also Read: Hyundai Inster Small Electric SUV Revealed With 355 Km Range

Talking about the powertrain and specifications, the Inster EV maybe offered with two battery packs – a 42kWh and a 49kWh unit. Both versions will be powered by a single motor setup set to produce 95bhp for the standard and 113bhp for the long-range with 147Nm of torque as standard. As for the range, the model is claimed to deliver a maximum driving range of up to 355km.